Why was NFL star Tyreek Hill's race with Noah Lyles cancelled? Olympic champion reveals

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not be racing with Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles, at least for now. Noah Lyles revealed why his race with Tyreek Hill was called off.(AP Photos)

Both athletes had planned a big event at New York City’s Times Square for the weekend, but it has now been called off. The fans were eagerly awaiting the race between one of the fastest players in the NFL and the Olympic champion in the 100-meter track event, and they would be disappointed.

But why was the planned race between Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles called off?

The reason for Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill's race being called off

Noah Lyles provided an explanation about his planned race with NFL wideout Tyreek Hill getting cancelled, citing ‘personal reasons’.

“We were very deep into creating the event. In fact, it was supposed to happen this weekend. Unfortunately, there were some things, complications, personal reasons that it just didn’t come to pass, but we were full on. We were gonna have a big event, we were going to shut down New York Times Square and everything, we were gonna have all the billboards for the event, it was going to be a lot of fun,” the New York Post quoted Lyles as saying.

Hill was in full preparation mode for the event, even entering a track meet on Friday. He won the 100-meter dash with an impressive time of 10.15 seconds. While it is indeed impressive for someone who hasn't run competitively for over a decade, it doesn't come near the time Noah Lyles posted for his gold medal in the Paris Olympics last year, 9.79 seconds.

According to NBC Sports, there might not be time to reschedule the event as preparations for the 2025 NFL season have begun. Fans might have to wait until at least next year in case Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles decide to do it again.