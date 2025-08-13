Tyreek Hill trade update: Steelers, Raiders and 49ers among potential landing spots for Miami WR

The Miami Dolphins are in a rut. Despite them consistently insisting on no desire to trade star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, speculation of a possible turn due to rampant injuries and on-field struggles remains, as reported by ESPN. Their 24-24 tie in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears added more fuel to this conversation. Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins looks on from the side line during the first quarter vs Bears(Getty Images via AFP)

Dolphins’ weakened offensive line

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s performance during joint practices with the Bears has made Hill’s absence from the field very evident. After only one interception, he threw three picks in a single session but failed to capture explosiveness on the perimeter- a role typically reserved for Hill. A critical part of the Dolphins’ ability to stretch defenses, Hill’s absence from Friday’s practice was noted by offensive line captain Terron Armstead as well.

“Tyreek did not practice in the joint practice on Friday, and the Dolphins offense missed him," Armstead said, as reported by Sports Illustrated. "They missed his presence and his playmaking ability, but just on the relationship, on the vibes of Uce and Cheetah, is good, it's good. It's really good. It's strong.”

NFL teams tighten

Despite the Dolphins’ insistence on keeping Hill as part of their roster, multiple NFL teams have now started circling close in hopes of convincing a trade deal. As the wide receiver’s playing status currently remains uncertain thanks to his injury, teams hope that this might be leverage enough for the Dolphins to be convinced into a trade option. If his injury were to be prolonged or if the team’s offense stalls early in the season, a possible (and high-stakes) trade may not be completely off the table.

According to reports, the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers are among the several teams interested in Hill.

The five-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection has 798 receptions for 11,098 yards and 82 touchdowns in 141 career regular-season games (123 starts) with the Kansas City Chiefs (2016-21) and Dolphins, as reported by Reuters. Hill has another 96 receptions for 1,212 yards and six TDs, and 96 yards rushing and one TD in 15 playoff games (14 starts), winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs in the 2019 season.

Posted by Stuti Gupta