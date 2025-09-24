CJ Gardner-Johnson released by Texans: Insider reveals what led to split: ‘Complaints about his role…’

Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was released by the franchise as they go into Week 4, the team announced on Tuesday. Amid his departure, it has been revealed what led to the departure of the veteran safety. Former Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson arrives for practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Friday, July 25.(AP)

Aaron Wilson, the Texans beat reporter for NBC affiliate KPRC2, reported that C.J. Gardner-Johnson communicated to the team that he wants to be traded after friction between him and the team management.

Wilson reported, citing league sources, that Gardner-Johnson was unhappy with his role on the team. He was complaining about it and reportedly wanted to blitz more.

The news of Gardner-Johnson's trade came as a surprise to many Texans fans, as he was acquired by the franchise just this season in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange, the Eagles received Kenyon Green and swapped a 2026 fifth-round draft pick for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

Gardner-Johnson is going out after starting all three regular-season games for Houston. He managed just 15 tackles, with the incompatibility with the team visible through those appearances.

This story is being updated.