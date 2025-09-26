Who is Russell Henley? Georgia golfer who earned a spot on Team USA for 2025 Ryder Cup

Russell Henley has enjoyed a stellar 2025 season, earning an automatic spot on Team USA for the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Off the course, he's supported by his wife, Teil Duncan, a well-known artist and entrepreneur, who is expected to be by his side as he represents the US, as reported by The US Sun. Here is a closer look at Henley. Russell Henley earned a place on Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup, backed by his wife, Teil Duncan. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

About Russell Henley

Born on April 12, 1989, in Macon, Georgia, Russell Chapin Henley began his journey in golf at Stratford Academy before advancing to the University of Georgia. He balanced academics and athletics, earning a degree in Consumer Economics while making a name for himself as a standout collegiate golfer at the university, as reported by The US Sun.

Henley's impressive collegiate career earned him major recognition, including being named Georgia's Student-Athlete of the Year and receiving the prestigious 2010 Haskins Award, honoring him as the nation's top collegiate golfer. That same year, he made waves on the national stage by finishing as the low amateur at the US Open, as the highest-finishing non-professional golfer at the tournament.

In 2011, Henley turned professional and quickly found success, winning the Nationwide Tour as an amateur before he earned his PGA Tour card. He has won 5 PGA Tour victories so far in his career, including the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2013, the Honda Classic in 2014, the Shell Houston Open in 2017, and the World Wide Technology Championship in 2022.

In March 2025, Henley enjoyed his most recent triumph at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. He secured victory by a single stroke, delivering a clutch eagle chip on the 16th hole to surge past Collin Morikawa and finish at 11-under par.

In addition, known for his calm demeanor and strategic play, Henley's career highlight in majors to date is a tie for fourth at the 2023 Masters. He is also known for his charitable work in Georgia, having launched a hometown golf tournament to support those in need.

The Ryder Cup 2020 kicks off on Friday, September 26, and will run for three days at Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, New York.