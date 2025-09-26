Davante Adams injury update: Adam Schefter provides major update on Rams WR ahead of Week 4

Ahead of the Los Angeles Rams' Sunday Night Football game against the Indianapolis Colts on September 28, things are not looking good for wide receiver, Davante Adams. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams speaks during a news conference after the Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans.(AP)

ESPN's Senior NFL Insider provided a major update on the wide receiver, confirming that Adams now missed three straight days of practice with the Rams ahead of the Week 4 clash against the Colts. Schefter said that Adams was not seen in practice on Thursday, after missing on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It makes is status for Sunday's game uncertain, but he has not yet been ruled out, as per Sean McVay. McVay said his status for the weekend's game will be revealed in Friday's injury report.

"For a second straight day today, Rams WR Davante Adams didn’t practice due to a hamstring injury," Adam Schefter confirmed in a X post.

What Happened To Davante Adams?

Davante Adams went out of the Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles as the Rams suffered a crushing 33-26 defeat away at the Lincoln Financial Field. Before he went out, Adams completed three receptions for 56 yards with one touchdown.

Also read: The Rams' new receiving duo is already posting prolific numbers for an unbeaten team

Head Coach Sean McAvoy has described the injury as a "sore hamstring," which is technically different from a "strained hamstring." It could mean that Adams could make it back to the roster ahead of Week 4 if he recovers quickly. But all eyes will be on Friday's injury report for an exact update on his status for the game against Indianapolis.

The Colts vs. Rams game on Sunday, September 28, 2025. The game will be televised nationally on FOX. at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).