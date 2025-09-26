Marvin Harrison Jr breaks down after catching TD pass amid struggle with drops vs Seattle - Watch

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr scored his first touchdown in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm in Arizona on Thursday in the fourth quarter. The catch came as a relief for the rookie as the game started with his struggles with dropped catches continuing from Week 3. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.(AP)

After catching the 16-yard TD pass from Kyler Murray, Harrison Jr broke down in the Seahawks endzone, as his catch, followed by a field goal, put the Cardinals 13-20. It brought them within a possibility of catching up with Seattle's massive lead, making the fourth quarter neck-to-neck.

Here's the video of the moment:

Notably, Harrison Jr. dropped a crucial slant from Kyler Murray, leading to Seattle’s Ernest Jones intercepting. The turnover shifted momentum, deepening Arizona’s struggles and strengthening the Seahawks’ control. As a result, the moment when his first TD came, it did so as a moment for the 23-year-old.

This story is being updated.