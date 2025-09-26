Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Marvin Harrison Jr breaks down after catching TD pass amid struggle with drops vs Seattle - Watch

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Sept 26, 2025 08:32 am IST

Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. scored his first TD against the Seahawks, ending early struggles with dropped catches. His catch cut Seattle’s lead to 20-13.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr scored his first touchdown in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm in Arizona on Thursday in the fourth quarter. The catch came as a relief for the rookie as the game started with his struggles with dropped catches continuing from Week 3.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.(AP)
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.(AP)

After catching the 16-yard TD pass from Kyler Murray, Harrison Jr broke down in the Seahawks endzone, as his catch, followed by a field goal, put the Cardinals 13-20. It brought them within a possibility of catching up with Seattle's massive lead, making the fourth quarter neck-to-neck.

Here's the video of the moment:

Notably, Harrison Jr. dropped a crucial slant from Kyler Murray, leading to Seattle’s Ernest Jones intercepting. The turnover shifted momentum, deepening Arizona’s struggles and strengthening the Seahawks’ control. As a result, the moment when his first TD came, it did so as a moment for the 23-year-old.

This story is being updated.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Marvin Harrison Jr breaks down after catching TD pass amid struggle with drops vs Seattle - Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On