Who is Shaun Alexander? Former NFL MVP expecting his 14th child - all about his wife, kids and net worth

Shaun Alexander, the former NFL MVP running back, hit headlines on Thursday as he disclosed that he and his wife Valerie Alexander are expecting their fourteenth child. Shaun Alexander, who led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl, shares news of expecting his 14th child.(Shaun Alexander/Instagram)

Alexander, who spent his first eight years with the Seahawks and assisted them reach the Super Bowl in his greatest season, earned his MVP title in 2005 after running for 1,880 yards and an incredible 28 touchdowns.

Even though Seattle lost the Super Bowl to the Steelers, the former University of Alabama standout experienced an amazing season. In 2008, he completed his playing career with Washington.

The former Seattle Seahawks player announced the exciting news on Kay Adams’ show.

Kay Adams later posted the news on X, saying: “Seahawks RB legend Shaun Alexander just broke the news that he & his wife Valerie are welcoming their 14th child. Congrats @shaunalexander!”

Shaun Alexander and his sons

Shaun took a few of his lads to Green Bay earlier this year to witness the 2025 NFL Draft. However, they accounted for less than 25% of his family.

“I asked Jedidiah what he wanted for his birthday; He said go somewhere with you. So, draft it was. Great time with my boys. #Happybirthdayjedidjah #nfldraft2025,” he captioned a photo shared on his Instagram.

Shaun Alexander: All about his family

In 2002, Shaun and Valerie Alexander tied the knot. They were married after two years of dating.

All about their 13 kids:

1st born- Heaven Alexander 🎶 🎹 📚

2nd born-Trinity Alexander 🏃🏾‍♀ 👩🏾‍🍳 📚

3rd born-Eden Alexander 🏃🏾‍♀

4th born-Joseph Alexander 🏈 🏀

5th born- Justus Alexander 🏈 🏀

6th born-Temple Alexander 🎾 🏀

7th born-Honor Alexander 🏃🏾‍♀🏀

8th born-Jedidiah Alexander 🏈

9th born-Torah Alexander (in heaven 🕊️)

10th born-Eternity Alexander 👧🏽

11th born-Hosanna Alexander 👧🏽

12th born-Hope Alexander 👧🏽

13th born-Judea Alexander 👧🏽

What is Shaun Alexander's net worth?

During his nine NFL seasons, Alexander earned $34,346,649 in compensation.

Shaun Alexander's net worth is estimated to be $15 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Born in Florence, Kentucky, Alexander excelled in a variety of sports, including baseball and basketball. In his last season, he was crowned Kentucky's "Mr. Football" and selected as an All-American by several publications.