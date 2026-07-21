Uttar Pradesh governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday told graduating students of Maa Shakambhari University that academic degrees alone do not define an individual, asserting that character remains a person’s greatest identity. Addressing the university’s fourth convocation virtually, the governor urged students to use DigiLocker, stay away from substance abuse, embrace innovation, and actively contribute to building a developed India. Character, not degrees alone, defines success: UP governor

The convocation ceremony witnessed 22,315 students being awarded undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, while 99 meritorious students received gold medals for academic excellence. Prof Anil Kumar attended the event as the chief guest.

In her address, Patel stressed that the real value of education lies in shaping responsible and ethical citizens. She told students who did not receive gold medals not to be discouraged, saying that the greatest competition is with oneself rather than with others. According to her, honesty, perseverance and continuous self-improvement ultimately lead to success.

Highlighting the importance of digital governance, the governor said students should take full advantage of the Centre’s digital initiatives. She noted that universities now make degrees and mark sheets available through DigiLocker, yet only a limited number of students use the platform. She directed the vice-chancellor and faculty members to ensure every student learns how to access and manage academic documents digitally so they can retrieve their certificates from anywhere in the world.

Patel also appealed to the youth to join the drug-free India campaign, warning that substance abuse destroys talent, damages health and shatters the hopes of families. She urged students to channel their energy into constructive pursuits such as yoga, sports, literature, innovation and social service.

Calling for greater environmental responsibility, the governor praised the development work undertaken at Maa Shakumbhari Devi Dham and referred to Gujarat’s successful Banas Dairy model. She suggested that the university launch an environmental campaign involving women in producing seed balls made from cow dung and soil to increase greenery across surrounding hills. She also appealed to every student to plant at least one tree in their mother’s name and take responsibility for nurturing it.

Emphasising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Patel said India’s progress would depend on the capabilities of its youth. She urged universities to transform themselves from institutions that merely confer degrees into centres of research, innovation, skill development and employment generation. She encouraged students to explore emerging fields including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC), space science, startups and opportunities created under the National Education Policy.

Univ’s outreach prog

The convocation also featured several community outreach initiatives. The university distributed kits to 100 Anganwadi workers, honoured six meritorious students from schools in five adopted villages and recognised three outstanding teachers affiliated with the university. Students from primary schools presented cultural performances centred on environmental conservation and patriotism.

A total of 22,315 students received degrees during the ceremony, including 19,069 undergraduate and 3,246 postgraduate students. Among the undergraduate recipients were 6,770 male and 12,299 female students, while the postgraduate degrees were awarded to 812 male and 2,434 female students.