Monster: The Ed Gein Story review| Charlie Hunnam delivers a chilling transformation in compelling but unsettling watch

Set in 1950s rural Wisconsin, the series traces Ed’s isolated upbringing under a controlling mother, his lonely adulthood, and the shocking discoveries in his farmhouse that would later inspire horror icons like Psycho (1960) and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974). Rather than focusing solely on the crimes themselves, the narrative delves into his disturbed psyche, the consequences of isolation, and the suffocating influence of his mother, painting a portrait of a man both horrifying and, in certain ways, tragic.

Netflix’s Monster returns for its third season, this time turning the spotlight on Ed Gein, the notorious Wisconsin murderer whose crimes inspired some of the most enduring horror stories in cinema. English actor Charlie Hunnam leads the cast, with Laurie Metcalf playing his domineering mother, Augusta. From the trailers and early glimpses, this season promised to be the anthology’s darkest and most unsettling yet. It attempts to go beyond the sensational headlines to explore the psychological and cultural forces that shaped Ed, while also reflecting on the fascination society holds for real-life horror.

The good It lies in the performances and atmosphere. Charlie Hunnam disappears into the role, capturing Ed’s frailty and menace with an unsettling realism. Laurie brings depth to Ed's mother Augusta, making the mother-son dynamic both oppressive and compelling. The production design convincingly recreates 1950s Wisconsin, with the farmhouse itself becoming a character, and the slow, deliberate pacing heightens tension without relying solely on shock. The series also adds a layer of cultural reflection, acknowledging how Ed’s crimes seeped into popular imagination, shaping decades of horror storytelling.

The bad The not so good comes from the balance between horror and sensitivity. Some sequences are graphically intense, veering close to sensationalism. The victims remain largely in the background, which diminishes the gravity of their suffering. At times, the pacing feels weighed down, with middle episodes stretching the tension longer than necessary. The challenge of dramatizing real-life horror is ever-present, and while the series mostly handles it with care, a few moments risk undermining that effort.