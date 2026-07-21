Techie says IIT Bombay colleagues made him realise tier-3 college gap: 'They leave no stone unturned'

"I thought I knew the extent of the gap between my tier-3 college and theirs, but DAMN I wasn't aware," he added.

"The only downside of being surrounded by IIT-Bombay grads at work is that they leave no stone unturned while making me jealous of their tech exposure during their degrees," he wrote.

The discussion began after techie Kshitij Vaze reflected on how conversations with his IIT Bombay colleagues made him realise the extent of the gap.

A techie's candid post about working alongside IIT Bombay graduates has struck a chord with social media users, with many sharing similar experiences about the difference in exposure between top-tier institutes and lower-tier colleges.

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How did social media react? The post quickly gained traction, with several users recounting their own experiences after working with IIT graduates.

One user wrote, "I was from a kind of good tier 2 private university, had IITian colleagues. I naively thought 'kitna hi fark hoga exposure mein' but damn I was flabbergasted hearing them talk about the stuff they did."

Another commented, "I got to know about Overleaf and LaTeX from an IITian, plus plenty more I don't have on the tip of my tongue. The level of exposure they get cannot be matched, not at least in a tier 69 (mine) for sure."

A third user said, "True I realized the same in my last internship. Everyone in the office were from IIT. It definitely shows the difference."

Echoing the sentiment, another user wrote, "Being from tier infinity college I understand that feeling, but not all IITians are same. But looking at the peer race they adapt themselves accordingly and do not fear to learn, ask or talk to people who are more knowledgeable. Only the environment lacks in our colleges and gets us into a comfort zone or holds us back maybe."

Another user claimed that many IIT student began building strong peer groups from their first year itself. "Heard that they form a WhatsApp group of 4 or 5 max in the 1st year itself and start dissection of all engg skills and topics. Once excelling in that, in the final year they then go for startups or MIT, Harvard or UCLA or top-notch companies in research for jobs," the user wrote.