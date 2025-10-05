Why Eagles wore pink cleats vs Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Reason revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles brought more than just their unbeaten record to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. When they took the field against the Denver Broncos, every Eagles wide receiver, from AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith to John Metchie III and Jahan Dotson, was spotted in bright pink cleats. Philadelphia Eagles WRs wore pink cleats for the Broncos game on Sunday(X)

The gesture marked the team’s first game of October and served as a tribute to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Though pink has long been linked with the fight against breast cancer, its association with sports began in the early 1990s when the Susan G Komen Foundation handed out ribbons at its Race for the Cure.

The NFL embraced the symbol in 2009, with players across the league adding pink gloves, towels and cleats throughout October. While the league has since broadened its cancer awareness campaign, flashes of pink on the field remain a powerful statement.

For Philadelphia, it was a fitting touch on a high-profile afternoon. The defending Super Bowl champions entered Week 5 at 4-0 under head coach Nick Sirianni, while Sean Payton’s Broncos arrived at 2-2. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been sharp, throwing for 609 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions, while also rushing for four more scores. Running back Saquon Barkley has added 237 rushing yards and three touchdowns to fuel the offense.

Three members of the Eagles cheerleading squad, Chelsea, Jenny, and Makenna, not only perform on game day but also dedicate their careers to cancer research.

For Jenny, the connection is especially personal. While studying Biomedical Art at Rowan University, she spent a year shadowing a breast reconstructive surgeon. That experience sparked a desire to merge her artistic skills with science. Today, she works as a Medical Illustrator, creating detailed visuals that bring clarity to complex cancer treatments.

"These visuals serve as critical tools for patient education and scientific communication," Jenny explained. “Working at the intersection of science and art has been both professionally fulfilling and personally meaningful. I am proud to contribute to a field that is making significant advancements in cancer research and treatment.”