Lamar Jackson injury status: Concerning update on Ravens QB ahead of Week 5; season in trouble

Lamar Jackson injury update: The Ravens are mum, but Lamar Jackson sitting out of Wednesday's practice is definitely bad news. The 28-year-old, who sustained a hamstring injury during Baltimore's Week 4 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, might miss at least a couple of weeks, as per expert Mike Florio. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sits on the bench after being replaced by Cooper Rush(AP)

The new update means Jackson is likely to miss the Ravens' Week 5 game against the Houston Texans. Cooper Rush will take charge, attempting to secure his team's second win of this season.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh addressed Jackson's injury on Wednesday, saying he doesn't know if Jackson's injury occurred on a particular play.

"I really don't have any information about that, and I really don't think it matters," Harbaugh said. "It's not what I'm thinking about. I'm thinking about the team and getting ready to practice.

"And Lamar's working. He's doing a great job. I talked to him yesterday for a long time. He's been in here all day working and in the meetings."

Speaking about Rush, tight end Mark Andrews said, "He's a pro's pro. He really dove into this offense [and] understands it extremely well. He's going to know what to do, and I know he's fired up for the opportunity to go show what he is all about."

Season in trouble

Jackson's injury can potentially cost the Ravens this season. It's not just the QB, they are missing at least seven players. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), middle linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), cornerbacks Nate Wiggins (elbow) and Marlon Humphrey (calf) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) also did not practice on Wednesday.

“Everybody here in this organization is all fighters. We've been through adversity. We know what that looks like and there's no quit in this group. I'm excited to show the world that,” Andrews said.