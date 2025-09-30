'Not season-ending': Ravens coach offers hope on Lamar Jackson’s hamstring injury ahead of Week 5

In a crushing blow to the Baltimore Ravens, their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, endured a hamstring injury during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jackson had to leave midway through the third quarter of Sunday's 37-20 defeat to the Chiefs after being sacked by defensive end George Karlaftis. The Ravens' defense has, reportedly, been allowing an NFL-worst 33.3 points per game. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson suffers hamstring injury(Getty Images via AFP)

According to Crunch Sports, the loss left the Ravens 1-3 for the first time since 2015. This also marks only the fourth time in Jackson’s career that Baltimore have gone 1-3 over any four-game span with their franchise quarterback in the lineup, reported Crunch Sports. The outlet also noted that against the Chiefs, the Ravens had to play with six defensive starters sidelined by the game’s end.

John Harbaugh’s reaction

Later, Ravens coach John Harbaugh reflected on Jackson’s status and the conditions of others. “There's nothing that looks like it's season-ending by any stretch for anybody," Harbaugh said, as reported by ESPN.

When asked if Jackson could have made a comeback to the fixture if the score were closer, Harbaugh responded, according to ESPN, “I really don't have the answer to that right now.”

Stats and records

As per ESPN, Jackson has not missed a game since he was sidelined for the final five regular-season games back in 2022 with a knee injury. If Jackson remains unfit to feature in Sunday’s fixture against the Houston Texans, Cooper Rush will secure his first start for Baltimore, according to ESPN.

"Praying for Lamar. I don't know how serious it is, but we'll see,” the Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Also read: NFL week 4 injury crisis: Jayden Daniels out, Baker Mayfield questionable and others on list

The outlet also claimed that, apart from Jackson, the Ravens had to deal with four other starters leaving with injuries and not returning. Those starters are, as reported by ESPN, middle linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Nate Wiggins (elbow) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle).

FAQs:

Who won the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens?

The Kansas City Chiefs won against the Baltimore Ravens 37-20.

Who will the Baltimore Ravens face next?

The Baltimore Ravens will next be up against the Houston Texans.

Did Lamar Jackson play the full game against the Kansas City Chiefs?

No, Lamar Jackson had to leave the game in the third quarter, having suffered a hamstring injury.