Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reportedly out Week 5

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in Week 5 and could be facing a longer absence because of a hamstring injury, the Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday.

Jackson left the Ravens' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter on Sunday. The Ravens (1-3) play the Houston Texans (1-3) this week with a roster besieged by injuries.

Head coach John Harbaugh would not confirm the status of Jackson, but bit back at suggestions Jackson could have finished the loss to the Chiefs.

"There was no way he was going to go back into the game," Harbaugh said. "The injury precluded it. The way I know Lamar, if he could've gone in the game, he would've been in the game. That's how he is."

Without Jackson against the Texans, the Ravens are expected to turn to Cooper Rush. The former Cowboys backup was signed in the offseason to bring an experienced hand if Jackson was unavailable.

"If he's out there, it will be geared toward him," Harbaugh said of Rush. "We've got a good group around him. We have a lot of playmakers around him if he's playing. Same thing for Tyler Huntley if he's playing."

Already hurting at multiple key positions, the Ravens had other players leave Kansas City with ailments that could require multiple-game absences.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Nate Wiggins (elbow), and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) are all uncertain for Week 5. NFL Network reported Smith and Humphrey might miss 2-3 weeks.

--Field Level Media