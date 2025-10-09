Dallas police drug bust: Cops seize $100K cash, 357 pounds of meth and handgun

A lead helped Dallas police to seize about $ 100,000 in cash and almost 357 pounds of methamphetamine, an addictive illegal drug. Along with cash and meth, a handgun was also confiscated by the police officials during a traffic stop in West Oak Cliff, reports CBS News Dallas police bust meth racket: Confiscate $100K cash, 357 pounds of meth, and a gun after tip-off leads to major bust(Representative image/Unsplash)

Dallas police bust drug ring

The confiscation was made possible after the Dallas police followed a tip that led the officials to reach the 4300 block of Communications Drive on October 1. They were in search of a suspect who was reportedly believed to be involved in the trafficking of illegal drugs, as reported by the Dallas Police. A person has also been detained during the ongoing investigation.

The Dallas Police Department took to X and posted information about the confiscation. Deputy Chief Kylee Hawks, who holds the position of the South Patrol Group commander, said, “Getting any amount of drugs off the street is a win, and getting more than 160 kilos of meth off the street is a major success. Knowing this came from a tip means people want to help us make a difference in their community.”

The post also had attached images of the items seized. After the detainment and confiscation, the investigation is still ongoing, reports CBS News.

Dallas officials found meth worth $ 1 million in April

The Dallas officials busted another meth racket earlier this year as well. According to Fox4News, the Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Division confiscated “35 kilos” of meth. The officials also reported that small amounts of cocaine and heroin were also found “during the investigation of a high-level Dallas-based narcotics trafficker,” reports Fox4News.

The narcotics were worth a value of $700k to $ 1 million. Just like the West Oak Cliff case, 1 individual was detained back in April as well. Investigators had not identified the arrested individual and did not reveal further details. Police reported that the confiscation was part of an ongoing investigation.

FAQs:

What did the police seize in West Oak Cliff?

Police seized cash, meth, and a gun in West Oak Cliff.

How much cash did Dallas police seize?

Dallas police seized $100,000.

How many kgs of meth were seized?

162 kilograms of meth were seized.