FDA warns against dangers of gray-market GLP-1 drugs as demand soars in US

For many individuals who deal with issues of being obese or overweight, weight-loss drugs seem like the only possible solution. This is one of the reasons that has led to the ever-evolving growth of the anti-obesity drugs. Among these, the ones that come have injectable versions of GLP-1-based drugs that are most common. FDA warns Americans about dangers of gray-market GLP-1 weight loss drugs as demand soars in US(representative image/ Unsplash)

Research conducted by Goldman Sachs on the drug market has revealed that anti-obesity drugs alone are expected to hit $95 billion by 2030. The result reflects how the trend of depending on such drugs influences their demand, their pricing. Asad Haider, head of the healthcare business unit within Goldman Sachs Research, mentions that these also reveal how long patients stay on anti-obesity drugs and how patient populations are segmented.

What is Gray Market? How is it influencing Americans?

GLP-1, or glucagon-like peptide-1, medications are used to treat and control diabetes and contribute to weight loss, describes NIH. The demand for GLP-1 drugs has increased drastically in the US, as per Fox News. The US Food and Drug Administration has recently warned its citizens against using such so-called "gray-market" GLP-1s.

A Fierce Pharma article elaborates that when legitimate medication is distributed through channels that are not authorized by drug manufacturers, it contributes to the gray market. People buy such medications by skipping valid pharmacies. They instead end up dealing with unregulated sellers, who sell such drugs for cheap prices, without insurance barriers, reports Fox News.

The US FDA has warned against using such drugs, like semaglutide or tirzepatide, as they are not evaluated for safety, quality, or efficacy. Moreover, these drugs could also be counterfeit, contaminated, or improperly compounded, the agency states.

Weight-Loss drugs in the US Market

Another report, published in JAMA Health Forum, has warned that some of these compounded products use unverified chemical forms of GLP-1. These are different from the FDA-approved versions.

Talking to Fox News, Dr. Frank Dumont suggested that these drugs have bypassed the safety precautions. Hence, there could be a potential risk to the health of individuals. To avoid such circumstances, it is recommended to buy only drugs that are prescribed by an expert, from a verified pharmacy.

FAQs

1. What are GLP-1 drugs?

GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) drugs help regulate blood sugar and appetite.

2. What is the gray market for weight-loss drugs?

The gray market involves the sale of legitimate medications like GLP-1 drugs through unauthorized or unregulated channels, bypassing verified pharmacies.

3. Why are gray-market GLP-1 drugs considered dangerous?

These drugs may be counterfeit, contaminated, or improperly compounded. They haven’t been evaluated for safety or efficacy by the FDA.