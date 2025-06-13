Chinese woman throws dramatic tantrum at Italy airport after being told her luggage was overweight. Video

A video capturing a Chinese tourist’s dramatic outburst at Milan Malpensa Airport in Italy has gone viral, attracting millions of views and widespread reactions across social media. The incident took place on Sunday after the woman was reportedly informed that her carry-on luggage exceeded the permitted weight limit. According to a report by Viral Press, she was given the option to either pay an additional fee or remove some items from her suitcase. This prompted an intense emotional reaction, with the woman screaming, wailing, and eventually lying down on the floor in protest. A woman’s meltdown at Milan airport over luggage weight went viral as she screamed and rolled on the floor.(X/@kuniyoshi_shino)

Meltdown on the terminal floor

The now-viral footage, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the woman thrashing on the floor of the airport terminal, stomping her feet, kicking her legs, and striking the ground with her hands in what many have compared to a child-like tantrum. Travellers and airport staff nearby appeared visibly stunned by the spectacle but largely kept their distance.

Watch the clip here:

As reported by the New York Post, airport authorities attempted to calm the woman down, but her meltdown continued despite their efforts. She was eventually escorted off her original flight and reportedly booked a new ticket after regaining her composure.

Social media erupts

The video, which has now surpassed 6.1 million views on X, sparked a flurry of comments online—ranging from empathy to disbelief and ridicule. Many users criticised the woman's extreme reaction over a relatively minor inconvenience, while others speculated whether deeper emotional distress was at play.

One user wrote that the incident was “a perfect example of public entitlement at its worst.” Another remarked, “She’s clearly overwhelmed, but this is not how adults should behave in public.” Some users expressed sympathy, suggesting that cultural differences and language barriers might have contributed to the emotional breakdown. Others simply joked, “This is me when I find out there’s no Wi-Fi on the flight.”

Meanwhile, another viewer commented, “If she behaves like this in public, imagine how she handles everyday stress.”