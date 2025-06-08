600 for a hug? Lonely women are hiring muscular, gentle men for stress-relieving embraces

Young women in China are spending as much as $7 (around ₹600) for a five-minute hug from muscular men, who are now being referred to as “man mums.” These stress-relieving embraces have become a trending phenomenon on Chinese social media. The men providing these hugs said the experience is meaningful for them, too. (Representational)

“Man mums” are gym-goers known for their muscular build, but are also described as having so-called feminine traits such as gentleness and patience. Among their clients are stressed-out students and lonely women who seek comfort through paid hugs to cope with emotional fatigue, sadness, and work pressure.

“I was hugged once in secondary school and felt safe. We can just hug for five minutes at an underground station,” one woman wrote on social media, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

Her post quickly went viral, prompting several others to seek out similar “man mums” for emotional support. Many women even listed specific preferences for their ideal hugger, citing qualities like manners, body type, patience and appearance. Some also requested tall and athletic women for hugs.

The embraces typically take place in public areas and cost anywhere between $3 to $7.

Women seek comfort through hugs

According to the report, one woman shared that she sought a hug after working three hours of overtime and used the three-minute session to vent about her boss.

Another woman, struggling emotionally after failing to stick to her diet, met a university student who offered her a comforting embrace. “What made me happier than the hug was the warmth,” she said.

The men providing these hugs said the experience is meaningful for them, too. Many described it as emotionally fulfilling and a boost to their “sense of self-worth,” noting that the interactions help people dealing with stress and anxiety.

One man claimed he had provided 34 hugs and earned $240. He even revealed that he applies makeup and perfume before meeting clients to offer the “best hug experience.”

The rising trend has sparked widespread debate online. While some questioned whether hugging a stranger can truly be comforting, others expressed concern that the practice could potentially be misused as a cover for sexual harassment.