Fortnite sparks outrage over controversial Doja Cat post ahead of Halloween 2025 event

Fortnite is known for the spooky Halloween event, Fortnitemares. This year, it is particularly special because it has the largest selection of crossovers ever, ranging from retro horror franchise heroes like Jason Voorhees and Ghostface to family-friendly crossover characters like Scooby-Doo. Unfortunately, the highly anticipated launch began to fall flat recently, in part due to a social media posting about the announcement of Doja Cat's skin in the game Fortnite’s Halloween 2025 starts messy after Doja Cat ‘sex toy’ post sparks Fortnitemares backlash(YouTube/Fortnite)

Doja Cat in the spotlight

Doja Cat is at the center of this year’s Fortnitemares as both a Fortnite fan and a featured in-game boss. The rapper unveiled her alter ego, Mother of Thorns, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Players can fight her during the event and also purchase a themed skin.

To mark the announcement, Fortnite’s official X (formerly Twitter) account hosted a Doja Cat takeover ahead of the trailer release. But what was meant to be a playful stunt quickly backfired when the account referenced ‘rose toys’: a vibrating adult toy in a now-deleted post. The official Fortnite X handle tweeted, “Mother of rose toys,” and then deleted it.

Doja Cat then addressed the situation on her X handle, clarifying that the posts were pre-planned and said that she had warned Epic not to include the adult toy reference. “Now I am embarrassed,” she wrote, adding a wilted rose emoji. She later deleted her messages, but not before fans had taken notice.

Spooky cast of collaborations

Despite the messy start, Fortnitemares 2025 is packed with new content and collaborations. Players can expect:

Icons of Horror: Jason Voorhees, Ghostface, Art the Clown (Terrifier), and The Grabber (Black Phone).

Animated Characters: Wednesday Addams, Scooby-Doo, and the Mystery Inc. gang.

Gamers Unite: Poppy Playtime’s Huggy Wuggy and survival horror title R.E.P.O..

Musical Crossover: Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters collab continues in a dedicated mode called Demon Rush.

In addition to all these crossovers, Epic will be introducing Haunted Hollows - a new spooky update to the Reload map featuring misty forests, haunted houses, and ghostly storm systems launching October 9, per the Beebom report.

A staple of Fortnite’s year

Fortnitemares has become an integral part of the Fortnite calendar and has attracted millions of players with its free rewards, unique mini games, and limited-time map changes. While Winterfest and Easter events each provide their own unique charm, the Halloween franchise's themes provide the best opportunity for the Fortnite franchise to go deep into scares and pop culture icons.

This year, Fortnitemares will be taking place from October 9 through November 1, 2025, which also coincides lovingly with the conclusion of Chapter 6 Season 4. Rumor has it that there will be a mini-event that arises from this Halloween event as a way of leading into a Simpsons season.

FAQs

Q: When does Fortnitemares 2025 start and end?

A: It begins on October 9, 2025, and runs until November 1, 2025.

Q: What was the Doja Cat controversy about?

A: A planned X takeover included a reference to a sex toy, which Doja Cat later criticised as “embarrassing.”

Q: Who are the big Halloween collabs this year?

A: Jason Voorhees, Ghostface, Scooby-Doo, Wednesday Addams, Art the Clown, The Grabber, Huggy Wuggy, and characters from R.E.P.O. and KPop Demon Hunters.