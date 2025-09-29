Search
From KPop Demon Hunters to Phillies Karen: Breakout Halloween costume trends for 2025

From Netflix hits to viral pop culture moments, this year’s Halloween costumes are shaping up to be bolder, quirkier, and more inspired than ever.

Halloween may still be weeks away, but shoppers are already filling their carts with this year’s most in-demand costumes. Retailers and major chains like Target and Walmart have reported strong early sales with trends pointing to inspiration from blockbuster films, TV shows, and viral internet moments, a Good Morning America report stated.

KPop Demon Hunters to Phillies Karen: Halloween costume trends for 2025(Instagram/spirithalloween)
A USA Today report, the Halloween & Costume Association noted that more than half of adults who celebrate Halloween plan to dress up this year. Millennials and Gen Z lead the way with an average spend of over $60 on outfits.

Screen-inspired costumes dominate

As always, pop culture is driving costume popularity. Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters is leading the charge, reported USA Today. The film, released earlier this year, follows Mira, Runi, and Zoey, K-pop stars turned demon hunters. One of the retailers has partnered with Netflix to release exclusive costumes with each look priced at $69.99 in adult sizes.

