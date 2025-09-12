Tyler Robinson a Trump fan? Charlie Kirk shooting suspect's Halloween costume goes viral

Tyler Robinson was identified as the suspect who fatally shot Charlie Kirk at a Utah Valley University event on Wednesday. The 22-year-old was apprehended Thursday night after a massive manhunt. Now, his alleged Halloween photos in a Donald Trump costume have surfaced on social media. A police mugshot shows Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the fatal shooting of U.S. conservative commentator Charlie Kirk(via REUTERS)

Officials revealed at a Friday press conference that Robinson was captured after he confessed to a family friend, or ‘implied that he had committed’ the murder. The New York Post and Fox News cited sources to report that it was his father who turned him in.

Read More: Video of Charlie Kirk's shooter Tyler Robinson receiving Utah college scholarship surfaces | Watch

"We got him," Utah Governor Spencer Cox told reporters.

Tyler Robinson, a Trump fan?

Social media users shared screenshots of what they claimed were Halloween posts by Robinson. The Charlie Kirk shooting suspect could be seen a Trump costume. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of the screenshots shared on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“This is a photo of the shooter of Charlie Kirk. Tyler Robinson is pictured wearing a Trump costume in 2017. He comes from a MAGA Trump supporting family,” one person tweeted. They also attached the photo.

“I don't know who needs to hear this, but this costume is mocking Trump. Tyler Robinson was likely radicalized in college, like so many of our youth today. Stop sending your kids to college folks,” another one added, suggesting that Robinson was ‘mocking’ Trump.

Read More: Tyler Robinson ‘hated’ Charlie Kirk; spoke about rifles and escape plan ahead of UVU shooting

Trump calls for the death penalty

Earlier on Friday, it was President Trump who told ‘Fox & Friends’ that a suspect had been caught. The 79-year-old said he hopes ‘they give him the death penalty’.

“Charlie Kirk was the finest person and he did not deserve this,” the president said.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, Utah is among 27 states where capital punishment remains legal in cases of aggravated murder, as outlined under Utah Code Section 76-5-202. Prosecutors must submit a formal notice within 60 days of arraignment if they intend to pursue the death penalty. A unanimous jury verdict is required for the sentence to be imposed; if jurors cannot reach an agreement, the punishment defaults to life in prison.