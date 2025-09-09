Fortnite OG Season 6 brings back Zombies return for Halloween: Release date, time and more

Fortnite OG: Season 6 is set to arrive just in time for Halloween. Epic Games has confirmed the official release date: October 3, 2025, at 2:30 AM ET. Players from the West Coast US will be able to get it at 11:30 PM on October 2, for the United Kingdom at 7:30 AM BST on October 3, along with Central Europe at 8:30 AM CET, and Japan at 3:30 PM JST as per Sports Illustrated. This launch falls in October, which makes it the perfect time for the Halloween-themed content that Fortnite is known for each year. Fortnite OG season 6 release date and more.(fortnite.com)

Zombies return to the Island

The most exciting part of Season 6 is the comeback of Cube Monsters, Fortnite’s version of zombies. These creatures first appeared in Chapter 1 and quickly became a fan-favorite challenge. They drop loot when defeated, rewarding players who can handle the extra threat while also fighting real opponents.

Since Epic rarely added NPC enemies in early Fortnite, their return in Fortnite OG makes Season 6 feel both nostalgic and fresh. Players should remember that Cube Monsters can hit hard at close range, so it’s best to keep some distance when fighting them.

Spooky weapons and loot pool

Season 6 will also refresh the loot pool with Halloween-inspired weapons. Players can expect the Pumpkin Launcher, Fiend Hunter Crossbow, and Six-Shooter to return. Explosive options like the Quad Launcher, Mounted Turret, and Dynamite will also bring chaos to matches.

On top of that, Shadow Stones and Balloons will add new strategies for both offense and defense. These changes mean builders and competitive players will have to adjust to a more explosive meta this season.

Map changes and POIs

One of the most iconic updates is the return of the Floating Island above Loot Lake. This high-ground location will likely be a popular hot drop for players. Other updates include tweaks to Fatal Fields, Hero Mansion, Villain Lair, and the addition of a spooky Haunted Castle, as per SI.

Halloween-themed OG pass

Cosmetic fans will also enjoy a Halloween-themed OG Pass. Revamped versions of classic skins such as Fable, Dire, and DJ Yonder are expected, with Calamity possibly joining the lineup.

With zombies, explosive weapons, and eerie map changes, Fortnite OG: Season 6 promises to deliver one of the most thrilling updates yet.

FAQs:

Q1. When does Fortnite OG: Season 6 release?

Fortnite OG: Season 6 will release on October 3, 2025, at 2:30 AM ET, with times adjusted for different regions worldwide.

Q2. Are zombies coming back in Fortnite OG: Season 6?

Yes, the Cube Monsters (zombies) are returning for Halloween. They will roam the island, attack players, and drop loot when defeated.

Q3. What new features are coming in Fortnite OG: Season 6?

Players can expect the Floating Island, spooky map updates like the Haunted Castle, explosive weapons such as the Pumpkin Launcher, and a Halloween-themed OG Pass with revamped skins.