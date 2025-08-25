Gorillaz to headline Fortnite Festival Season 10: Main stage, Outfits and all you need to know

Gorillaz, an English virtual band, has been roped in as the headlining musical artist for the highly anticipated 10th season of the Fortnite Festival. The in-game event is all set to kick-start on August 26, Epic Games announced on Monday. Fortnite Festival season 10 headliner announced.(X/@FNFestival)

The much-talked-about game mode, the Battle Royale, has witnessed several iconic crossovers in the past. Big artists like Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and Billie Eilish have previously collaborated with Epic Games during the past seasons of Fortnite. As part of these collaborations, players get to witness new skins, emotes, and other items that allow them to further enhance their overall gameplay experience.

Fortnite Festival: A look at past collaborations

According to Variety, here is the complete list of previous Fortnite Festival collaborations:

Bruno Mars - Season 9

Sabrina Carpenter - Season 8

Hatsune Miku - Season 7

Snoop Dogg - Season 6

Karol G - Season 5

Metallica - Season 4

Billie Eilish - Season 3

Lady Gaga - Season 2

The Weeknd - Season 1

Fortnite Festival Season 10: What to expect?

The latest collaboration will see fictional band members of Gorillaz, including Noodle, 2D, Russel Hobbs, and Murdoc Niccals as icons for Fortnite Festival Season 10.

In an official release, Niccals said it is an “honour for all of you that I am finally to be immortalised in my own fiefdom. Watch out serfs, here I come.”

Epic Games, in a blog post, informed that the tie-in with the virtual band will see 'DARE,' 'Clint Eastwood,' and 'On Melancholy Hill' being added to the game as a Jam Track.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 battle pass leaked; key details revealed

'DARE' will also get featured as an Emote that has been specially choreographed to and will be playing part of the song.

An all-new Main Stage

The 'Main Stage' of the Fortnite Festival, which players as well as their bandmates are required to perform on, has witnessed a significant transformation.

It has now been made complete with “towering buildings, a street train, and enough graffiti to make this band feel right at home,” Epic Games said.

Players will be able to play as Gorillaz band members through Outfits, which also includes several in-game accessories. Gamers can head to the Fortnite Shop to purchase Gorillaz in-game cosmetics. These can also be purchased via Music Pass, both as free or premium rewards.

FAQs:

When does Fortnite Festival Season 10 come out?

It is slated for launch on August 26.

What is Gorillaz?

The virtual band has been created by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett.

Who all are in Gorillaz?

Its fictional members include Noodle, 2D, Russel Hobbs and Murdoc Niccals.