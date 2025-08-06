Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 battle pass leaked; key details revealed

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is set to release in a few days on August 7. However, multiple data miners have managed to crack the code and reveal surprises about what the new version will offer by digging deep into the game. According to them, players will now have access to skins from series like Power Rangers and Halo as a result of the release. Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is set to release in a few days on August 7(Unsplash)

Fortnite Season 4

As per the data miners’ leaks, the new season will feature collaboration skins such as that of Microsoft’s flagship gaming series, Halo. Data miner Shiina confirmed the same via a social media post dated August 2. “FORTNITE SEASON 4: Shock 'n Awesome,” the caption read.

Following this, Epic Games confirmed the new release themselves by putting out a trailer showcasing the new skins. Tommy Oliver (The White Ranger) will be the Tier 100 skin in the Battle Pass, as far as Power Rangers are concerned.

As reported by Vice, the Fortnite Shock ‘n Awesome Chapter 6 Season 4 Battle Pass will feature Female Halo Spartan (Tier 1), Power Rangers, Megazord Skin, Panda (Name TBD), OXR Soldier (Name TBD), and Tommy Oliver (Black + White Ranger Styles) in its skin range.

Fortnite Season 5

As per data miner itsmeleaky, the Fortnite OG Season 5 Battle Pass’s retro mode will feature remix skins of characters like Redline. Although this claim hasn’t been confirmed yet, the source has held notable credibility in these matters in the past. As reported by Vice, the Fortnite OG Season 5 Battle Pass will feature Drift Remix, Redline Remix, and Sun Strider Remix.

The original June leak of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 had suggested that the theme and skins would be centered around “a bug invasion”. However, it is now confirmed that the season will instead revolve around Halo Spartans. This makes the insect invasion of the battle royale make sense.

Posted by Stuti Gupta