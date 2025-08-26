What’s new in Fortnite Ballistic v37.10? Weapons, maps, auto-surrender and more

Epic Games has rolled out the latest Fortnite Ballistic update, v37.10, introducing new weapons, gameplay features, and major map changes. According to Fortnite's official website, the patch went live today and adds fresh content while also addressing player feedback and fixing bugs. Fortnite drops v37.10 update.(fortnite.com)

New weapon and gadget

The highlight of the update is the Veiled Precision SMG, a lightweight submachine gun built for accurate bursts in close-to-mid range fights. Epic says the weapon rewards precision over random spraying.

Also new is the Deployable Wall gadget, which creates instant cover on the battlefield. It can block enemy sightlines, give players space to reload, or even provide a temporary high ground advantage.

Map updates and improvements

The map Hammer Fall is now fully art-complete. Players can explore detailed castle interiors, stained glass, and scenic views, along with layout adjustments based on feedback.

Both Storm Chaser Cove and K-Zone Commons have also received layout changes. Storm Chaser Cove now has new paths, adjusted spawn points, and reworked sites to improve balance and pacing. K-Zone Commons brings faster rotations, new connections through Mid, and improved audio cues to help players track opponents.

Gameplay changes

Players can now refund purchases made during the Buy Phase, including weapons, grenades, and shields, as long as the phase has not ended.

The update also adds new visuals for accolades, making on-screen achievements like eliminations, Aces, or device actions clearer during matches.

Another major change is the addition of Auto-Surrender, which prompts a vote if a team is missing players or if someone is idle early in a match. If successful, the match ends without counting as a loss.

Ranked Season 3 and quests

With v37.10, Ballistic Ranked Season 3 has officially begun. All player ranks have been reset, and a placement match is required to establish new ranks.

In addition, Champions Road Quests have been added, rewarding players with XP for completing simple challenges such as playing matches, dealing damage, or scoring headshots.

Epic also confirmed numerous gunplay improvements, animation fixes, and bug patches, making the game smoother and more consistent overall.

FAQs

1. What new weapon was added in the Ballistic v37.10 update?

The update introduces the Veiled Precision SMG, a lightweight gun designed for accurate close-to-mid range fights.

2. What is the new gadget in this update?

Players can now use the Deployable Wall, a throw-and-cover gadget that blocks enemy sightlines and provides safe cover.

3. What else changed with the update?

Epic added map layout updates, buy menu refunds, new accolade visuals, Auto-Surrender, and launched Ranked Season 3 with new quests.