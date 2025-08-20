Silksong, Black Ops 7 and more: Gamescom 2025 kicks off with major reveals

Gamescom 2025 wasted no time dropping new trailers and reveals from every corner of the video game industry. From fresh indies to heavyweight sequels, the showcase leaned heavy into fan favorites and dark new worlds. As per Dexerto, Lyrical Games opened the door with Valor Mortis, a brutal medieval fantasy where a golden-masked warrior shifts into monstrous form mid-battle. Trailers of several new games were unveiled at Gamescom 2025.(AFP)

The trailer promised blood-soaked combat with blades, rifles, and fire magic across bleak landscapes. Playtests are open now, but a release date is still off the table.

Another standout was PVKK, a retro-futuristic defense sim where you juggle giant orbital cannons and tea breaks. Its Gamescom spot doubled down on chaotic ship repairs, slapstick skirmishes, and one ominous red button. The game drops in summer 2026.

Routine, first teased years ago, resurfaced with new footage. The VHS-styled sci-fi horror takes players through a deserted lunar base, drenched in flickering lights and eerie sound design. It’s set to come out late 2025.

Sequels and fan favorites

Soulslike fans got a glimpse of Sword of Legends, which draws on folklore and samurai themes. The trailer showed grotesque enemies-dragons, twisted warriors, even walking houses-plus a summoning mechanic. No launch date has been announced yet.

On the lighter side, Road Kings rolled in with country tracks, shiny rigs, and dashboard bobbleheads. The trucking sim leans into Americana charm while keeping the long-haul grind intact. Players can expect it to come out in 2026.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, from SEGA and Sonic Team, promises a roster-packed kart racer with transforming vehicles. Its new “Travel Rings” mechanic warps players mid-race into alternate tracks. It launches September 25, 2025, across PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC.

After years of silence, Hollow Knight: Silksong finally got a confirmed 2025 release. Geoff Keighley unveiled new gameplay showing Hornet’s expanded moves, fresh enemies, and lush new biomes.

Blockbusters and big returns

According to Dexerto, the spotlight swung to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which featured full gameplay. Players got a look at co-op campaign missions, multiplayer maps, Dark Aether zombies, and new omni-movement combat. It will be out on November 14, 2025.

CI Games announced Lords of the Fallen 2, a return to its dark fantasy world filled with tentacled horrors, eerie landscapes, and angelic foes. Expect it in 2026.

TT Games also revealed LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, filled with Batmobile chases, Joker chaos, and the familiar LEGO humor. That one also hits in 2026.

Closing the show was Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War 4. Relic’s return to the franchise showed orc clashes, backstabbing betrayals, and chainsaws ripping through armor. Launching in 2026, it’s set to be another massive entry in the series.

Gamescom 2025 is still unfolding, and more reveals are expected throughout the week.

FAQs

When is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 coming out?

It will be released on November 14, 2025.

Did Hollow Knight: Silksong finally get a release date?

Yes, it was confirmed for 2025.

What is PVKK’s release window?

It’s scheduled for summer 2026.

Which LEGO game was announced at Gamescom 2025?

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, launching in 2026.