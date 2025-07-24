Lego teams up with Nintendo for iconic Game Boy set: Release date, price, where to buy and more

Nintendo fans are in for a major surprise as Lego is making them take a trip down memory lane to celebrate the unveiling of the official Game Boy system. After teasing the project in January, Lego has now revealed its most impressive take on the 1989 classic. The Game Boy model building kit is already available for pre-order in many countries, including in the United States, ahead of its availability for purchase on October 1, 2025, The Verge reported. The all-new Game Boy is touted to be a nearly 1:1 replica of the original Nintendo set. Lego Game Boy: The replica of the 1989 Nintendo Classic is priced at $59.99.(Screengrab/X)

Lego Nintendo Game Boy: All you need to know

The new set measures 3.5 inches (14 cm) wide and 5.5 inches (9 cm) tall, resembling the dimensions of the original. The 421-piece brick-built replica is being made available with several memorable features, such as the +Control Pad, A and B Buttons, SELECT, and START. It also features a contrast adjustment and volume dial.

For the latest Game Boy, Lego has opted for printed tiles and not stickers, making the detailing more durable for players. Further, the design features a Game Pak slot and can show scenes from the classic games using swappable lenticular lenses. These will feature different images when viewed from different angles. It comes with the brick-built cartridge of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Super Mario Land.

People can either opt for the classic Nintendo start screen or go with one from either of the interchangeable Game Paks. Other features include the “Dot Matrix With Stereo Sound” label, the Game Boy’s mono speaker grille and the battery compartment latch.

In an official release, Lego stated that the Game Boy has been “designed for people who enjoy hands-on creative activities.” The set is aimed at adult gamers and is part of the large assortment of Lego sets for adult designers. It will be made available with step-by-step instructions for newcomers to enjoy the challenge.

Lego Game Boy: Price and pre-orders

As per Lego, the Game Boy is being made available across the United States for $59.99. It contains 421 pieces in total. Pre-orders for the Game Boy model started on July 24, 2025. It will be made available for purchase on October 1, 2025. Fans can buy the Game Boy set from the LEGO stores along with the official website at LEGO.com. Also, it will be made available at select retailers as well.

FAQs:

1. What's the price for a Lego Game Boy?

The product is priced at $59.99, €59.99 and £54.99.

2. How to buy a Lego Game Boy?

Fans in the US can purchase it from Lego stores, LEGO.com and select retail stores.

3. When will Lego Game Boy be made available in the market?

Shipments start from October 1, 2025.