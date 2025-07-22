Pokémon Legends: Z-A reveals new Mega Pokémon, here's when new Switch game drops

The franchise is heading back to the Kalos region with Pokémon Legends: Z-A. This time, the makers have decided to bring back the fan-favorite Mega Evolutions. The next Legends game will feature all-new Mega Pokémon. The first to be revealed is Mega Dragonite. The Pokémon Legends: Z-A trailer was released during the July Pokémon Presents event. Mega Dragonite to appear in Pokémon Legends: Z-A(Pokémon )

Pokémon Legends: Z-A introduces New Mega Evolution

The game, set to release on October 16, will be available on current Nintendo Switch and the upcoming Switch 2 consoles. This is one of the first Pokémon games to be designed with both platforms in mind, meaning players on both systems should be able to enjoy the experience without any major differences in gameplay.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A takes place in Lumiose City, the bright, techy heart of the Kalos region, first seen in Pokémon X and Y. Unlike Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which was set in the distant past, Z-A unfolds in the modern day.

That makes it a bit harder to just drop in brand-new Pokémon species without breaking continuity. Instead, the game will expand the Pokedex using Mega Evolutions, which do not require new Pokédex numbers since they are evolutions of existing Pokémon.

In addition to Mega Dragonite, the game will bring back classics like Mega Charizard X, Mega Absol, and Mega Kangaskhan. But more new Mega Evolutions are expected to be revealed closer to launch.

You play as a recruit to Team MZ, a group working to protect Lumiose City. Your allies include stylish designer Naveen, dancer Lida, and either Urbain or Taunie, depending on which character you choose. And yes, there is one in the villain group. The Rust Syndicate lurks in the shadows, and its leader, Corbeau, promises to be one of the creepiest bosses yet.

The game also features a day and night cycle, with catching Pokémon during the day and competing in Z-A Royale battles at night. Players can customize their look more than ever, with new outfits, hairstyles, and even Photo Mode for snapping your best trainer shots. With returning fan-favorite characters like Emma, the top detective in Lumiose, this is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Pokémon titles yet.

FAQs:

1. What is the release date for Pokémon Legends: Z-A?

Pokémon Legends Z-A is set to release on October 16 for both the Nintendo Switch and the upcoming Switch 2 consoles.

2. Will Pokémon Legends: Z-A feature Mega Evolutions?

Yes, Pokémon Legends: Z-A will bring back Mega Evolutions, including new forms like Mega Dragonite and returning favorites such as Mega Charizard X and Mega Absol.

3. Is Pokémon Legends: Z-A a sequel to Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Not exactly. While both are part of the Legends series, Pokémon Legends: Z-A is set in the modern-day Kalos region (from Pokémon X and Y), whereas Pokémon Legends: Arceus explores ancient Sinnoh.