Is Charmander getting a new evolution? Pokémon fans divided as Gen 10 buzz builds

A rumored Gen 10 Pokémon game, "Pokémon Gales & Tides", is trending online, according to a post by the Hidden Power Podcast Twitter account. Leaked details include island exploration, a “Gigaxis” battle gimmick, and starters like a Fire Goat, Water Octopus & Grass Snail. But fans are stuck on one thing: a ground-type Charmander variant. New surprise for Charmander fans?(Unsplash)

Pokemon leak claims big changes to Charmander's character

Posted anonymously on 4chan, the leak describes 16 main islands, 150+ smaller ones, and Guardian Pokémon fusions. Yet the spotlight is on Charmander — usually a Fire-type — getting a sandy redesign. Fans groaned. “Stop making new Charmanders every region,” one tweeted. Another joked, “Of course they’d give Charizard another form.”

Another X user commented, “Only believing this because a regional variant for the Charizard line sounds exactly in line of what Pokémon would do lmao”

Why are fans not buying it?

According to Gaming Bible, most agree the leak is likely fake. 4chan rumors rarely pan out. The user even admits: “This is just random waffling.” Skeptics note Game Freak hasn’t hinted at Gen 10 yet. The blog writer on Gaming Bible has even vowed to “eat a Pikachu plushie” if proven right. The author also said, “But if I predicted that the moon would explode every day until the end of time, eventually I’d be right. People really do just be saying anything over on 4chan, because it’s a completely anonymous messaging board.”

Charmander’s legacy: From 1996 to now

Charmander, the fiery starter from 1996’s Pokémon Red/Blue, became a global icon. Its evolution into Charizard, a dragon-like fan favorite, boosted its fame. The anime’s loyal Charmander episode (where Ash saves one in the rain) deepened its emotional appeal.

Over 25 years, Charmander got Mega Evolutions (2013), Gigantamax forms (2019), and plushies galore. Despite its overexposure, it remains a symbol of Pokémon’s magic. Yet fans debate: Does it need another remake?