Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle: Release date, price, Mega evolutions and more

Nintendo has just dropped a big surprise for holiday gamers: an October 16, 2025 global release of a new hardware-software bundle pairing the Nintendo Switch 2 with Pokémon Legends: Z‑A, priced at $499.99. The announcement came live during the latest Pokémon Presents broadcast, and it is clear this is Nintendo’s play to dominate the season. Nintendo has come up with a special Switch 2 bundle featuring Pokémon Legends: Z-A(X/@NintendoAmerica)

Next‑gen strategy with backward compatibility

This bundle is not just about new hardware. Nintendo is leaning hard into seamless inter-generational play. The Switch 2 offers backward compatibility, so you can still use the console even if you already own the original Switch. It’s smart: keep current users happy while attracting new players.

The $499.99 price point sets this up as a premium offering, giving competition to other gaming systems this year. Pre-orders are now open via the My Nintendo Store and major retailers, which shows Nintendo wants this out before the Black Friday frenzy.

Pokémon Legends: Z‑A revamps Kalos nostalgia

Calling Lumiose City “futuristic yet familiar” is not hyperbole. Pokémon Legends: Z‑A picks up in Kalos, but with a twist. The city switches between day and night, changing gameplay drastically. Players will hunt and capture “alpha Pokémon," which are big, powerful versions of regular creatures, during the day. Then at night, you fight through something called Z‑A Royale, a tournament gauntlet where you face off against tough trainers and the sinister Rust Syndicate, led by Corbeau.

Side content, Mega Dragonite, and new faces

Expect more than just the main story. Players will meet Emma, a detective searching for missing Pokémon, and Mable, who leads field research projects with rewards you cannot ignore. Mega Evolutions return in a big way, and the debut of Mega Dragonite, which sports the elegance of Dragonair and upgraded speed, could be a game-changer for competitive battles.

Market buzz

At $499.99, this bundle is at Nintendo’s high end, but still reasonable compared to rival hardware bundles. Analysts say the combo of fresh console and hot Pokémon title is a potent pairing, especially since bundles historically perform well with holiday shoppers.

FAQs:

1. When is the Nintendo Switch 2 releasing and what’s the price?

The Nintendo Switch 2 launched on June 5, 2025 at $449.99. It features a larger 7.9-inch 1080p HDR screen, magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers, 4K docked output, and 256 GB internal storage

2. Will Pokémon Scarlet and Violet run on Nintendo Switch 2?

Yes! Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are playable on the Nintendo Switch 2.

3. What new Pokémon features are included in the Nintendo Switch 2?

Pokémon Legends: Z‑A launches on October 16, 2025 for both Switch and Switch 2. The Switch 2 Edition boasts enhanced resolution, higher frame rates, smoother visuals, and hardware optimizations exclusive to the new console.