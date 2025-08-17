Grow a Garden’s Beanstalk update: See full list of all tropical plants and how to get them

If you are diving into the Beanstalk update in Grow a Garden, knowing which tropical plants Jack is asking for can save you a lot of time. Each request changes, so you will need to keep track of what plants you have got on hand and where to grab the missing ones. According to IGN, the event works by feeding the magic sprout with specific tropical plants. Each one has its own rarity, point value, and source, and some are much harder to get than others. Grow a Garden Beanstalk event: Mythical plants give the highest boost.(X/@GrowaGardenRblx)

Grow a Garden: List of tropical plants and how to get them

Here is the breakdown of every tropical plant in the game:

Banana – Legendary, 4 points, Exotic Seed Pack

Starfruit – Legendary, 4 points, Night Seed Pack

Watermelon – Legendary, 4 points, Seed Shop

Papaya – Legendary, 4 points, Exotic Seed Pack

Durian – Legendary, 4 points, Basic Seed Pack

Coconut – Mythical, 5 points, Seed Shop

Pineapple – Mythical, 5 points, Summer Merchant Shop

Dragon Fruit – Mythical, 5 points, Seed Shop

Mango – Mythical, 5 points, Seed Shop

Parasol Flower – Mythical, 5 points, Summer Seed Pack

Passionfruit – Mythical, 5 points, Exotic Seed Pack

Cocovine – Mythical, 5 points, Crafters Seed Pack

The rarer the plant, the more points you will add to your beanstalk progress. Mythical plants give you the highest boost, so if you are aiming to climb faster, prioritize grabbing those from shops or special packs.

Also read: Grow a Garden: How to get the Grandmaster Sprinkler in the viral Roblox game

What is Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden is a Roblox farming and life-sim that mixes crop growing, trading, and garden design. Players can harvest plants, unlock rare seeds, and deck out their gardens with cosmetic items. The game is known for frequent events and limited-time updates, like the Beanstalk challenge, which keep players coming back for new rewards and collectibles.

The Beanstalk update in particular has turned into one of the more popular additions, mainly because of its mix of farming mechanics and timed goals. Whether you are grinding points for Jack or just trying to collect every rare tropical plant, this guide helps track what you need.

FAQs

What are tropical plants in Grow a Garden?

They are special plants used during the Beanstalk update to feed Jack’s sprout.

Which tropical plant is the rarest?

Mythical plants like Coconut, Mango, and Dragon Fruit are the rarest.

How many points do legendary tropical plants give?

Each legendary plant adds 4 points.

Where can you get a Pineapple?

Pineapple can be found in the Summer Merchant Shop.

Is Grow a Garden free to play?

Yes, it’s free to play on Roblox with optional purchases.