Grow a Garden’s Beanstalk update: See full list of all tropical plants and how to get them
Grow a Garden Beanstalk update: Here is a complete list of all tropical plants in the Roblox game, including their rarity, point value, and how to get them.
If you are diving into the Beanstalk update in Grow a Garden, knowing which tropical plants Jack is asking for can save you a lot of time. Each request changes, so you will need to keep track of what plants you have got on hand and where to grab the missing ones. According to IGN, the event works by feeding the magic sprout with specific tropical plants. Each one has its own rarity, point value, and source, and some are much harder to get than others.
Grow a Garden: List of tropical plants and how to get them
Here is the breakdown of every tropical plant in the game:
Banana – Legendary, 4 points, Exotic Seed Pack
Starfruit – Legendary, 4 points, Night Seed Pack
Watermelon – Legendary, 4 points, Seed Shop
Papaya – Legendary, 4 points, Exotic Seed Pack
Durian – Legendary, 4 points, Basic Seed Pack
Coconut – Mythical, 5 points, Seed Shop
Pineapple – Mythical, 5 points, Summer Merchant Shop
Dragon Fruit – Mythical, 5 points, Seed Shop
Mango – Mythical, 5 points, Seed Shop
Parasol Flower – Mythical, 5 points, Summer Seed Pack
Passionfruit – Mythical, 5 points, Exotic Seed Pack
Cocovine – Mythical, 5 points, Crafters Seed Pack
The rarer the plant, the more points you will add to your beanstalk progress. Mythical plants give you the highest boost, so if you are aiming to climb faster, prioritize grabbing those from shops or special packs.
What is Grow a Garden?
Grow a Garden is a Roblox farming and life-sim that mixes crop growing, trading, and garden design. Players can harvest plants, unlock rare seeds, and deck out their gardens with cosmetic items. The game is known for frequent events and limited-time updates, like the Beanstalk challenge, which keep players coming back for new rewards and collectibles.
The Beanstalk update in particular has turned into one of the more popular additions, mainly because of its mix of farming mechanics and timed goals. Whether you are grinding points for Jack or just trying to collect every rare tropical plant, this guide helps track what you need.
FAQs
What are tropical plants in Grow a Garden?
They are special plants used during the Beanstalk update to feed Jack’s sprout.
Which tropical plant is the rarest?
Mythical plants like Coconut, Mango, and Dragon Fruit are the rarest.
How many points do legendary tropical plants give?
Each legendary plant adds 4 points.
Where can you get a Pineapple?
Pineapple can be found in the Summer Merchant Shop.
Is Grow a Garden free to play?
Yes, it’s free to play on Roblox with optional purchases.