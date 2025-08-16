Prince William and Kate Middleton set to move to Forest Lodge: Inside their ‘forever home’

Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are set to move into Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom Georgian residence in the heart of Windsor Great Park, reported BBC. Prince William and Kate Middleton plan to move into Forest Lodge with their children in 2025. (The Royal Family X)

According to the BBC, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Wales family will move house later this year. A source told The Sun, "This is a move for the long term. They see it as their forever home.”

Nestled in a secluded corner of the 4,800-acre royal parkland, Forest Lodge is seen as the family’s ‘forever home’, providing them with both privacy and proximity to their children’s school, Lambrook.

Prince William and Kate's new home: A historic residence with period charm

According to the BBC, Forest Lodge is a Grade II listed building. It was first listed in 1972, and the house has an impressive history of 300 years. It has stucco cornices and other plaster ceiling embellishment, Venetian windows, marble fireplaces, and half-barrel-vaulted ceilings in the hall.

According to another report from The Independent, the property underwent a £1.5 million ($2.03 million) renovation in 2001, where it was prepared for rental at a rental price of £15,000 ($20,332.50) a month. Pictures revealed original stonework, refurbished ceilings, and fine period interiors, which demonstrate the extent of the restoration.

The images of Forest Lodge from its last major renovation showed a blend of historic glamour with contemporary comfort. The Georgian home is now worth as much as £16million ($21 million), which is surrounded by sweeping countryside that reflects Kate's appreciation of nature, which has been her "sanctuary" during her cancer treatment and in her Mother Nature videos.

Renovations and a fresh start for Kate and William

The Independent report added that the planning documents showed minor internal and external renovations had been approved by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. The works include: new doors and windows, renovated ceilings and floors, fireplace alterations, and removal of some internal walls.

The report quoted sources suggesting that the family is hoping to move in before Christmas 2025. Kate and William are reportedly paying for renovations privately, avoiding extra cost to taxpayers.

Also read: Prince William and Kate moving to 8-bedroom house with no live-in staff: report

Kate and Prince William's other estates

The BBC report stated that the move will keep the family rooted in Windsor, where they relocated from Kensington Palace in 2022 to be closer to their children’s school. Their current home, Adelaide Cottage, is just four miles from Forest Lodge.

The couple also retain other residences: Anmer Hall in Norfolk, which was gifted to the pair by Queen Elizabeth II, the BBC report stated. They also have an apartment at Kensington Palace in London; however, Forest Lodge is expected to become their long-term base, even after William ascends the throne.

FAQs

Q1. Who lives in Forest Lodge, Windsor Great Park today?

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children are set to move into Forest Lodge later in 2025.

Q2. Who owns Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park?

Forest Lodge is owned by the Crown Estate, managed on behalf of the monarch.

Q3. Where is Forest Lodge in Windsor, Berkshire?

It is located in Windsor Great Park, about four miles from Adelaide Cottage and close to Lambrook School.

Q4. Is Forest Lodge a good area?

Yes. It is a private, historic, and highly desirable location within the royal park, offering security, seclusion, and proximity to Windsor.