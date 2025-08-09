Kate Middleton won’t lead Prince George’s royal training: Here’s why

Kate Middleton’s part in guiding Prince George toward his future as king will look very different from Prince William’s. “She will never have a constitutional role, except as regent in a worst-case scenario, if George becomes king before age 18. She is there to be the loving, supportive mom in everything George does, because he is her son first and foremost,” royal historian Marlene Koenig told Us Weekly. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has spent years navigating royal life alongside the man next in line to the throne.(REUTERS)

At 43, the Princess of Wales knows exactly what is ahead for her eldest child. She has spent years navigating royal life alongside the man next in line to the throne.

“She and William dated for nearly 10 years before their engagement was announced, which allowed her the time and space to learn about her future life as a member of the royal family,” Koenig said. “In time, as wife of the heir to the throne and eventually as a Queen consort. She is also the mother of a future king," she added.

Also read: Kate Middleton emotionally reflects on hardships after cancer treatment, admits she's ‘not able to…'

According to Koenig, it will be King Charles III and William who take charge of George’s formal preparation, giving him “the knowledge and practice of their roles” over time.

New rules for Prince George's travels with Prince William

One quiet but telling shift happened last month when George turned 12. A long-standing royal travel rule means he can no longer fly with William on the same plane for official trips.

Former royal pilot Graham Laurie recalled the same change for William when he reached that age. “Had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty. When William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 out with the other three on,” he said on A Right Royal Podcast.

Also read: Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon men’s final in stunning royal blue dress with Prince William, George and Charlotte

George's first big step onto the royal stage

George’s involvement in King Charles’ 2023 coronation was another key moment. Acting as one of his grandfather’s train bearers, he became the first young royal to take on such a role during the service.

While the palace has not spoken publicly about every stage of George’s training, the path toward the crown is being pushed forward, and Kate Middleton’s role, though less formal, may be just as influential.

FAQs



What is Kate Middleton’s role in Prince George’s preparation to be king?

She focuses on being a supportive mother, not his constitutional trainer.

Who will prepare Prince George for the throne?

King Charles III and Prince William will handle his formal royal training.

What changed when Prince George turned 12?

He can no longer travel on the same aircraft as Prince William for official trips.

Did Prince George take part in King Charles’ coronation?

Yes, he served as one of the King’s train bearers.

Has the palace commented on these changes?

The royal family hasn’t publicly addressed them.