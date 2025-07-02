Kate Middleton emotionally reflects on hardships after cancer treatment, admits she's ‘not able to…'

Kate Middleton opened up about her experiences after undergoing cancer treatment. During her Wednesday visit to Colchester Hospital, the Princess of Wales talked about the “really, really difficult” time in her life. Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, two months after keeping herself away from the limelight to have abdominal surgery.(AFP)

“You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment,” she stated. “Treatment’s done, then it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually [that’s not the case].”

Explaining that she is not being under the clinical team any more, Middleton stated that she failed to “function normally at home as [she] perhaps once used to.”

“[Having] someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment … is really valuable," she added.

The 43-year-old noted that it takes time to find a new normal.

Calling her journey a “roller coaster,” she said, “it’s not smooth, like you expect it to be,” adding that the truth is that people experience hardships.

Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis and treatment

Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, two months after keeping herself away from the limelight to have abdominal surgery.

She stated at the time, “[Prince] William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” referring to their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In September 2024, Middleton finished chemotherapy, and four months later, she made a long statement announcing that she was cancer-free.

However, she said in January that she remained focused on getting better. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust.”

In recent months, Middleton has been gradually returning to her royal duties, with her appearance at Trooping the Colour in June.

She looked cheerful with her children — and charmingly matched Charlotte in blue outfits.

Later that month, Middleton abruptly withdrew from the Royal Ascot.