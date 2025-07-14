Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon men’s final in stunning royal blue dress with Prince William, George and Charlotte

Kate Middleton returned to the All England Lawn Tennis Club on July 13 for the much-anticipated Wimbledon men's finals between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The Princess of Wales looked radiant in a bright blue dress as she attended the event alongside Prince William and their two eldest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Let's take a closer look at her outfit. (Also read: Kate Middleton's stunning look at Wimbledon in all-white top and skirt serves timeless royal elegance. See pics ) Kate Middleton leads royal style game at Wimbledon men’s final with family in tow. (Instagram/@wimbledon)

Kate Middleton stuns in royal blue dress

For the Men's Final at Wimbledon, Kate opted for a royal blue midi-length tea dress that struck the perfect balance between elegance and ease. The dress featured a delicate, fluttery bow detail on the sleeves, a flattering V-neckline, and a softly tailored fit that complemented her graceful style.

Adding a classic touch, the Princess of Wales carried a wide-brimmed straw hat adorned with a black ribbon and stepped out in chic brown pumps. She completed her look with minimal yet elegant accessories, a pair of small hoop earrings and a gold chain necklace with a round pendant. Her signature long curls, styled in a subtle side part, and soft, dewy makeup perfectly complemented her look.

What Prince William and kids wore

Prince William coordinated stylishly with his wife, wearing a navy blue blazer paired with crisp off-white trousers. Their children also complemented the royal couple's looks. Princess Charlotte wore a charming white dress, complete with a ruffled shoulder detail that subtly echoed her mother's style. Prince George mirrored his father in a classic navy suit, making the family's coordinated appearance picture-perfect for the prestigious finals.

About Kate Middleton

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is a senior member of the British royal family. She is married to Prince William, the Prince of Wales, who is the heir apparent to the British throne. The couple shares three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and together they are seen as the future of the British monarchy.