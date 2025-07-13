Kate Middleton's stunning look at Wimbledon in all-white top and skirt serves timeless royal elegance. See pics

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is back in action! On July 12, the royal attended the thirteenth day of the ongoing Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. She wore an all-white ensemble for the occasion, serving timeless royal elegance. Let's decode her outfit. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, during the trophy presentation after Poland's Iga Swiatek won her singles final match against Amanda Anisimova of the US. (REUTERS)

Also Read | Kate Middleton dons red dress by her wedding designer to attend the State Banquet with Prince William. Pics

Kate Middleton attends the women's singles final tennis match

Kate was seen sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court and watching the women's singles final tennis match between Poland's Iga Swiatek and US player Amanda Anisimova. The Princess, who is a patron of the club, has attended Wimbledon almost every year since she married Prince William in 2011. This time, she wore a structured white top and skirt set from Self Portrait, a brand she is extremely fond of.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) speaks with Chair of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Board Deborah Jevans upon her arrival to attend the women's singles final tennis match. (AFP)

All details of Kate Middleton's Wimbledon look

A fan of structured and regal looks, Kate's Wimbledon outfit reflected her elegant tastes. The blouse features a raised Mandarin collar split on the front, half-length sleeves, front button closures, patch pockets on the breast and near the hem, a matching belt cinching the waist, padded shoulders, and a boxy silhouette.

As for the skirt, the chiffon bottoms feature a flowy silhouette, soft pleats to add structure, and a midi hem length reaching her calves. She completed the look by pairing the outfit with beige pumps, a crocheted white handbag, a silver bracelet watch, a dainty gold diamond bracelet from Halcyon Days, an emerald-adorned ring, and textured hoop earrings by Cartier.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends a Wimbledon match. (AFP)

With her tresses left loose in a side parting and styled with soft waves, Catherine chose soft, smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, black eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and glossy pink lips for the glam.

Lastly, her Wimbledon look wasn't complete without the purple and green bow tie pin that represents her patron role at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Kate took over the patronage from Queen Elizabeth in 2016.