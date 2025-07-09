Kate Middleton dons red dress by her wedding designer to attend the State Banquet with Prince William. Pics

Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Britain, on July 8, 2025. The banquet was hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla during Macron's UK state visit. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, the Prince of Wales at the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron.

For the occasion, Kate Middleton wore a red dress by Givenchy’s Sarah Burton. The same designer, under Alexander McQueen, had designed her wedding dress back in 2011. Let's decode her look:

Kate Middleton dazzles in a red gown by Givenchy

Known for her love of sustainable fashion and repeating dresses on various Royal events, this time, Kate chose to repeat a designer. The red cape dress by Sarah Burton features an elegant round neckline, soft pleats all over the ensemble, full-body length cape sleeves with slits forming a train at the back, a flowy pleated skirt, floor-grazing hem length, and a cinched waistline.

Kate Middleton's tiara

According to People, Kate is wearing a tiara for the first time in a year and a half. She wore Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara, a go-to royal headpiece she has donned multiple times in the past, and has also been donned by Princess Diana during her life. She last wore it in December 2023 at the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.

She paired the tiara with diamond earrings, a dainty bracelet, a red clutch embellished with gemstones, two bows attached to her shoulder and breast featuring ornamental pins decorated with King Charles and Queen Camilla's portraits.

With her tresses left loose in a centre parting, she chose smokey eye shadow, kohl on the upper waterline, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, glossy pink lips, and soft contouring from the glam.

About the State Banquet

The state banquet was held at Windsor Castle for the first time in 11 years. King Charles and President Macron led the royal procession, followed by Queen Camilla and Brigitte.