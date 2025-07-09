Kate Middleton dons red dress by her wedding designer to attend the State Banquet with Prince William. Pics
During the state banquet for President Macron, Kate Middleton wore the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara and a red Givenchy dress by Sarah Burton.
Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Britain, on July 8, 2025. The banquet was hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla during Macron's UK state visit.
For the occasion, Kate Middleton wore a red dress by Givenchy’s Sarah Burton. The same designer, under Alexander McQueen, had designed her wedding dress back in 2011. Let's decode her look:
Kate Middleton dazzles in a red gown by Givenchy
Known for her love of sustainable fashion and repeating dresses on various Royal events, this time, Kate chose to repeat a designer. The red cape dress by Sarah Burton features an elegant round neckline, soft pleats all over the ensemble, full-body length cape sleeves with slits forming a train at the back, a flowy pleated skirt, floor-grazing hem length, and a cinched waistline.
Kate Middleton's tiara
According to People, Kate is wearing a tiara for the first time in a year and a half. She wore Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara, a go-to royal headpiece she has donned multiple times in the past, and has also been donned by Princess Diana during her life. She last wore it in December 2023 at the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.
She paired the tiara with diamond earrings, a dainty bracelet, a red clutch embellished with gemstones, two bows attached to her shoulder and breast featuring ornamental pins decorated with King Charles and Queen Camilla's portraits.
With her tresses left loose in a centre parting, she chose smokey eye shadow, kohl on the upper waterline, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, glossy pink lips, and soft contouring from the glam.
About the State Banquet
The state banquet was held at Windsor Castle for the first time in 11 years. King Charles and President Macron led the royal procession, followed by Queen Camilla and Brigitte.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.