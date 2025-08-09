Prince George ‘undoubtedly’ aware of his future role as monarch, Royal expert claims

Prince George is already being quietly prepared for the day he will inherit the British throne. Prince George, now 12, is being prepared for his future role as monarch, with plans to attend Eton College and receive kingship lessons.(AFP)

Reports suggest that the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton is expected to follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Eton College, one of the UK’s most prestigious schools.

The Mail on Sunday reported in June that “all roads lead to Eton” for the prince. The outlet also claimed a certain “smugness” was emanating from the school after Walses visited.

“It was like, 'I know something and the people at Eton know something, but I'm not going to tell you.' That was after William and Kate visited Eton,” one source told Mail.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig told Us Weekly that while George’s coronation is decades away. “Barring any accidents or health issues, George will not be king for some years. He is second in line—as his father is the heir apparent—and his grandfather is the king,” Koenig explained.

Koenig added that the 12-year-old prince is “undoubtedly aware of his future role” and believes his understanding deepened after the passing of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

Koenig suggested George gained “proper awareness” of the immense responsibility awaiting him.

George will step nto royal duties with confidence

“George is the first member of the Royal Family to have such a role in the service,” Koenig said. “If the young prince was nervous, he didn't show it.” Interestingly, at King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023, the young prince played a major role.

“The coronation provided the young prince with the knowledge that he, too, would one day be crowned in a coronation ceremony...George may be a 12-year-old schoolboy who loves sports, but he is most certainly aware of his future,” she further noted.