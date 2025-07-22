Prince George may never travel with dad Prince William again. Here's why

Prince George celebrates his 12th birthday today (July 22), and the royal milestone has been marked with a change in protocol. As tradition dictates, he can no longer travel with his father, Prince William, to ensure the line of succession is preserved in case of any unforeseen tragedy, reports The Daily Beast. Kensington Palace commemorated the occasion with a freshly released portrait of George, dressed casually in a checked shirt and bodywarmer. Reportedly, this time, the camera was not held by his mother, Kate Middleton, but by professional photographer Josh Shinner. Prince George with his sister Princess Charlotte and their parents Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.(AP)

Why is Prince George banned from flying with Prince William?

With Prince George turning 12, an age that quietly shifts royal routines, he must now travel without his father. “William is a skilled pilot and loves flying but George must travel separately now,” a family friend told Daily Mail’s Richard Eden. This is a royal tradition, as the same rule applied to Prince William at 12.

Former pilot Graham Laurie added that until Prince William was 12, the then-Prince Charles, the late Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry would all fly together in one helicopter. However, after Prince William turned 12, he said, “We had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of her majesty.”

Who introduced this royal travel tradition?

The royals have long followed these strict travel protocols. It was Queen Elizabeth II who introduced the rule after a royal aircraft crashed in 1967, killing all seven crew members. Just days earlier, Duchess of Kent, Princess Marina, had been aboard that same plane. Since then, royals in the direct line of succession have been discouraged from flying together.

As per the outlet, Prince William’s passion for flying has reportedly sparked tension within the royal family. Despite being a trained RAF search-and-rescue pilot, his choice to personally fly his family to their Norfolk home was not well received by King Charles. Royal author Robert Jobson revealed that Charles had raised concerns, urging William to avoid putting the line of succession at risk.

In his biography of Kate, Jobson wrote, “William’s stubborn refusal to take his father’s advice on safeguarding the succession” caused friction. The late Queen, too, is said to have confronted William and was “upset when he defied her,” per the outlet.

