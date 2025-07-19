Kate Middleton's butterfly video reminds Royal fans of Prince George’s childhood

In a recent social media post, Kate Middleton and Prince William have quietly nodded to a special milestone from their eldest son, Prince George’s, early childhood: his first birthday butterfly visit. On July 18, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a beautiful video of butterflies fluttering in a field across their Instagram and X accounts. Prince George will turn 12 on Tuesday, July 22, this year.(AFP)

Their post was in support of the Big Butterfly Count, a UK-wide citizen science initiative which encourages people to record butterfly sightings in green spaces to help track the health of the environment.

Captioning the post, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, “Today marks the start of the #BigButterflyCount!”

They added, “From now until 10th August, join thousands across the UK in spotting and recording butterflies to help protect these vital pollinators. It only takes 15 minutes to do in any green space from your local park, garden or balcony!”

Prince George turns 12 soon

Although Prince George, who turns 12 on July 22, did not feature in the video, but it evoked memories of akey royal moment from 2014.

In thesummer of 2014, just before his first birthday, William and Kate took baby George to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at London’s Natural History Museum, according to People magazine.

During this visit, Royal photographer John Stillwell clicked iconic images of a curious George exploring the butterflies, sitting on Kate’s lap and reaching for the insects on William’s hand.

While speaking to People, Stillwell shared that Prince George was fascinated to see the butterflies but got a little scared when they got close. The photographer added that William and Kate were relaxed and proud parents revelling in the moment.

That photo series remains one of the most shared images of young George. Now, a decade later, the recent post brings those memories back into the spotlight.

A new chapter for young prince

With George turning 12, royal tradition might see a shift in how he travels. According to People, historically, heirs over that age are advised not to fly with their next-in-line parent. The late Queen reportedly preferred this rule, as noted in The Sun on Sunday, though it's not strictly enforced.

George is currently a student at Lambrook School.

FAQs

Why did Kate Middleton share a butterfly video?

To promote the UK’s Big Butterfly Count and encourage nature tracking during summer.

What connection does the video have to Prince George?

It reminded fans of George’s first birthday portraits at a butterfly exhibit in 2014.

When is Prince George's birthday?

He turns 12 on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Will Prince George attend Eton like Prince William?

It is expected he may start at Eton in 2026, following his father’s path.