Cancer survivor who yelled ‘I love you’ Kate Middleton at Wimbledon recalls viral moment

Kate Middleton’s presence at Wimbledon was extra special this time around. When the Princess of Wales stepped onto Centre Court to present the men’s singles trophy on July 13, a voice from the crowd screamed, “I love you, Kate!” Father Jim Sichko, a Catholic priest and cancer survivor, could not resist conveying his admiration for Middleton. The surprising part? The Princess of Wales was visibly surprised and charmed by the comment. Now, in an interview with People, Father Sichko has opened up about Kate's viral reaction. Kate Middleton recently witnessed Wimbledon 2025 event(REUTERS)

What did Jim Sichko say about Kate Middleton?

"It was very interesting. They came out, and I didn't know Prince William was there. Then, as I was looking, I said, 'Oh my gosh, that looks like Prince William.' And everyone around me said, Yes, they're here as a family," Sichko recalled about first seeing the Prince and Princess of Wales at Wimbledon 2025.

Further, talking specifically about Middleton, he added, “She stepped out and then there was just this moment of silence, and I screamed out, 'I love you, Kate!' I didn't know if anyone heard. I did not even realize that she made any type of response to it.”

Reflecting on the viral moment later, Father Sichko admitted he was a bit anxious about how it came across. Apologizing if his words made Kate uncomfortable, he told the outlet, “And then I posted on social media and said to the people who follow me, 'I just want you to know if you were watching — I did this and I want to apologize if it did not sound appropriate, but I was just caught up in the moment.”

After he made the declaration to Kate Middleton, Father Sichko said she responded with a laugh, and the crowd showed warmth. “There was laughter. It was a moment of true spontaneity. There was joy in the air,” he added.

Who is Father Jim Sichko?

Father Jim Sichko, a Catholic priest and motivational speaker from Kentucky, only found out later that Kate Middleton had smiled at his spontaneous Wimbledon shout. A cancer survivor and papal missionary, Sichko attended the finals with his sister and friends as part of a charity auction. The day, he says, turned into an unexpected joy.

In January this year, Kate Middleton shared that she was in remission, nearly a year after her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. The announcement brought relief and support to her admirers around the globe.

