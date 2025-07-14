Princess Charlotte, Prince George react differently to Wimbledon stars; Lip reader decodes viral moment

The Wimbledon match got a royal touch. On July 13, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to witness the Men’s Singles Final. Charlotte and George were dressed appropriately for summer and impressed the crowd with their polished manners while Kate, 43, looked radiant. However, it was the young royals' reaction to men’s doubles players Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool's win that made a buzz. According to expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman, Charlotte responded with confidence, while George appeared more reserved. Here are the details: Princess Charlotte lit up with a bright "wow,” while Prince George stayed cool at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge(REUTERS)

Young royals' reaction to Wimbledon stars

As reported by The Mirror, during the brief but memorable courtside moment, Princess Kate chatted with men’s doubles champions Cash and Glasspool, curious about their partnership. As the expert lip reader observed, Middleton turned to her children and said: “Wow, how about that? So, they only just started playing together ten months ago. And go on to win Wimbledon.” Charlotte, 10, bursting with enthusiasm, responded: “Oh, wow.” George, 11, offered a more subdued, “Mmm nice, yeah.” Kate then smiled and said, “Not bad. Is it?”

It is to be noted, Charlotte’s wide-eyed excitement at Wimbledon didn’t come out of nowhere. According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the young princess has long been a tennis enthusiast. “Charlotte has always loved tennis, and mum Kate took her to Hurlingham when she was quite young to play tennis there. Tennis is a big family thing on both sides,” she told The Sun. With both the Middleton and royal families embracing the sport, it’s no surprise Charlotte responded so warmly. Her love for tennis, nurtured from a young age, made her courtside moment all the more genuine.

For those unaware, the royals were at Wimbledon to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz take on world number one Jannik Sinner in the final match.

When did Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool win?

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool made Wimbledon history on Saturday (July 12) by winning the Men’s Doubles Final. Their victory marks the first all-British pair in over a decade to claim the title.

