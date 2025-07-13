Mother-daughter duo Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte steal spotlight at Wimbledon

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was seen warmly applauding alongside her daughter, Princess Charlotte, as they watched the Wimbledon men’s singles final from the Royal Box on Sunday. The Royal Family, including Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince George, were seated at the Royal Box along with celebrities Paul Mescal, Nicole Kidman, Keira Knightley, Andrew Scott, and Anna Wintour. The Royal Family, including Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince George, were seated at the Royal Box.(X/Wimbledon)

The official Wimbledon X account shared a picture showing the Princess of Wales clapping with a smile. Princess Charlotte followed suit.

Take a look at the picture here:

The young princess's painted pink nails also became a topic of attention among royal fans, as she seems to have followed her mother's preferred style. Princess Kate has chosen light pinks and muted nail paints, continuing the legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth, who also preferred neutral nails.

Royal fans also noted Prince Louis's absence. The 7-year-old prince is beloved for his cheeky expressions and playful antics at public events. Fans think that the young prince is still younger than the age at which his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, made their debut.