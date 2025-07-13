Wimbledon 2025 Live Updates, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Men's Final: Spaniard eyes third straight title
The duo reunites in the Wimbledon final roughly a month after clashing in one of the best title clashes in recent memory at the French Open.
The Spaniard is chasing a second-straight Wimbledon title.
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are poised for another thrilling chapter in their growing rivalry, as they meet on Centre Court in Sunday's Wimbledon final. Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title at the All England Club, while Sinner is chasing his first Wimbledon crown.
Their head-to-head story is quickly becoming the defining rivalry of the post-Big Three era. With seven of the last eight Grand Slam titles shared between them and each winning three of the six available this year. Alcaraz and Sinner have emerged as the sport’s new powerhouses.
Alcaraz, the charismatic Spaniard ranked world number two, has become a fan favourite at Wimbledon with his electrifying style. His Italian rival, world number one Sinner, brings a calm, clinical approach that has drawn comparisons to Novak Djokovic.
They last clashed just five weeks ago in the French Open final, where Alcaraz mounted a stunning comeback from two sets down and saved three match points in a five-and-a-half-hour epic to retain his title. That win extended his current 24-match unbeaten streak, the longest of his career, and improved his head-to-head record against Sinner to 8–4, including victories in their last five meetings.
Still, Sinner has reason to be confident. He is playing in his first Wimbledon final and was the last player to beat Alcaraz at this tournament, back in the fourth round in 2022. Since returning in May from a three-month doping ban, the 23-year-old has looked sharp, capturing titles at the US Open and Australian Open earlier this year.
Both players have shown flashes of vulnerability en route to the final. Alcaraz was pushed to five sets in his opener by Fabio Fognini and has dropped sets in multiple matches. Sinner, after a smooth start, benefited from a stroke of luck in the fourth round when Grigor Dimitrov retired while leading by two sets. However, he bounced back with dominant wins over Ben Shelton and a below-par Djokovic in the semis.
Alcaraz knows that joining legends like Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as a three-peat Wimbledon champion won't come easy. Sinner, playing with purpose and poise, stands as perhaps the one player who can halt his run.
As the sun sets on the era of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, the spotlight now belongs to Alcaraz and Sinner-the new torch-bearers of men’s tennis.
'It's going to be difficult'
However, the Italian top seed has played down the lingering impact of his defeat at Roland Garros.
"I think if it was too much in my head, I would not be in the situation to play a final again," Sinner said.
"I'm very happy to share the court with Carlos once again. It's going to be difficult, I know that.
"But I'm looking forward to it. I always try to put myself in these kind of situations that I really love. Sundays at every tournament are very special."
Mental edge
Carlos Alcaraz believes that Sinner would have a mental edge over him since they last met in that epic French Open final earlier this year and said: "I'm pretty sure he's going to take a lot of things from the French Open final.
"He's going to be better physically, he's going to be better mentally. He's going to be prepared to give 100 percent."
