Prince George’s serious look at Wimbledon leaves fans amused: ‘He had money on Alcaraz’

Prince George’s recent appearance at the Wimbledon Championships singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday left some royal fans amused. The young prince — just 11 years old — was seen sporting a serious expression and mannerisms that belied his age at the tennis tournament. Britain's Prince George of Wales goes viral for his intense expressions at the Wimbledon final. (AFP)

George, 11, was accompanied by his parents, Prince William and Kate, as well as his younger sister Charlotte. The young royal wore a suit and tie as he sat in the royal box to watch World No. 1 Jannik Sinner defeat Carlos Alcaraz to win his maiden Wimbledon title.

However, his mannerisms during the match led to some amused jokes.

One X user wondered whether George, going by his serious expressions, had some money on Alcaraz and was therefore disappointed by his defeat.

Another picture showed the British prince wearing a disappointed look, with his hands on his hips.

“Reminds of this picture of Prince George looking like England’s football manager. He looks like Carlos’s manager in the picture you posted,” an X user wrote.

“Prince George always has the aura of a disappointed football manager and about to tell the press: ‘We go again Wednesday. Can’t feel sorry for ourselves now’” a user noted.

Prince George’s serious look decoded

A body language expert told The Express UK that George’s mannerisms signal a shift from childhood.

Inbaal Honigman, a celebrity psychic and body language expert, told Express: “Prince George's facial expression is serious, his brow lowered to show that he is concentrating.

“He's therefore communicating that he is not a child anymore. He's gaining more manly mannerisms and is standing up, back straight, mostly unsmiling to assert his independence.”

“If we look really closely, we can see that his straight-back stance, which is meant to project an air of manly independence, is not completely straight backed. There's a teeny, tiny, almost imperceptible lean towards his sister. He's emotionally dependant on her being there, and he wouldn't have liked to attend alone,” Honigman added.

