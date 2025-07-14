Wimbledon champ Jannik Sinner autographs tennis ball for Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Italy’s Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz to win his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday. After his Wimbledon triumph, the 23-year-old had a royal encounter when he met Kate, Princess of Wales, and her two eldest children. Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2025 Italy's Jannik Sinner with the trophy alongside Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George after winning the men's final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Pool via Reuters/Andrew Parsons(Pool via Reuters)

Kate Middleton returned to Wimbledon on Sunday along with her husband Prince William and two of their children to watch the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Kate is the patron of the All England Club and presented the winner's trophy to Sinner after he beat Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court. The princess has been gradually resuming her public duties following cancer treatment and was at Wimbledon for a second straight day.

Jannik Sinner meets the royals

Afterwards, Sinner met the British royal family and autographed tennis balls for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (Also read: Princess Charlotte, Prince George steal the show with their reactions, style at Wimbledon men's final: Top 10 photos)

According to a report in The Standard, the Wimbledon champion said it was “amazing” to meet the royal family.

“I asked the kids if they play tennis and asked them what kind of rackets they play, these kind of things,” he said, referring to his conversation with George and Charlotte.

“I think and I believe for us tennis players, it’s so nice to have them watching us because it makes it even more special. You see how much they care about tennis and the sport itself. It’s very, very prestigious.

“I’ve been lucky to meet her (Kate) and the whole family, and it was a very nice moment,” Sinner said.

The Wimbledon men’s singles final on Sunday was attended by Kate and William, King Felipe VI of Spain, and a number of Hollywood and Bollywood stars.