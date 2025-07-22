Prince George's new portrait released on his 12th birthday, netizens shower love; ‘What a fine young man he’s…’

It's Prince George's 12th birthday!

Kate Middleton and Prince William released a new portrait of their eldest son Prince George to mark his 12th birthday. The royal custom of sharing pictures of their kids' birthdays started when George was a baby. Prince George turned 12 on his birthday on July 22.(Prince and Princess of Wales)

Photographer Josh Shinner captured the image earlier this year in Norfolk, showing George grinning at the camera while leaning his arms against a fence. The preteen dons country-style apparel, such as a white and blue checked shirt with a brown fleece gilet over the top, and he looks remarkably similar to his father in the picture.

“Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George! 🎂 📸 @joshshinner,” the Prince and Princess of Wales captioned the photo.

Happy birthday Prince George: Royal fans react to his new photo

Reacting to the stunning portrait of George, one Royal fan commented, “Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George! 🎂.it feels like just yesterday he was a toddler🥺💙.”

“Happiest birthdays Sweet Prince,” another wrote.

“Warmest wishes on the birthday of Prince George. What a fine young man he’s become — handsome, poised, and full of quiet confidence. Such a lovely photo of our young Prince, with that charming smile of his. Wishing him every happiness for the year ahead,” a third person said.

Prince George to enter teenage years in 2026

George's this birthday matters because it's the last year before he enters his teenage years.

Prince George, who is second in line to the throne after his father, Prince William, is spending his birthday in private with his family, just like he has done in the past. He was last seen with his family in Wimbledon to watch the men's singles final match from the front row of the Royal Box at Centre Court. He was looking dapper in a suit and tie.

The young royal's passion for sports is a trait he inherited from his parents. He frequently supports Aston Villa and is frequently seen in the stands with Prince William at soccer matches. When doubles champion Julian Cash questioned George about his own tennis abilities during their meeting at Wimbledon, the Prince humbly responded, “I'm alright.”

Here's what will change for Prince George when he turned 13

Prince George will complete his final year of education at Windsor's Lambrook School, where Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also study. However, after he turns 13 next year, things will change for him. He will reportedly move to Eton College, an all-boys school, just like his father.