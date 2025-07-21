Pete DeJoy breaks silence after taking over as Astronomer CEO; Did he mention Andy Byron kiss cam scandal?

Astronomer's interim CEO, Pete DeJoy, has addressed the controversy swirling around the tech firm following predecessor Andy Byron's kiss cam scandal at Coldplay concert. Pete DeJoy took over as Astronomer's interim CEO after Andy Byron's resignation(LinkedIn)

Byron recently resigned when a kiss cam captured him hugging Kristin Cabot, the HR head of the company, during a Coldplay concert. The viral video shows Byron and Cabot attempted to hide or run away from the camera when they realised that they were being filmed.

“The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies—let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world—ever encounter,” DeJoy wrote in a post on LinkedIn on Monday. “The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name.”

‘…to to fix what’s broken,’ Pete DeJoy opens up about his CEO role

Highlighting the potential of Astronomer, he said the tech firm has never shied away from a challenge, adding that “this business has tested us time and time again, and each time we've emerged stronger.”

“We’re here because Astronomer is built by people who live to solve hard problems, stay late to fix what’s broken, and care deeply about doing things the right way. We’re here because our customers trust us with their most ambitious data & AI projects. And, most importantly, we’re here because the mission is bigger than any one moment.”

He further asserted that he is entering the position of the CEO with a strong desire to “take care of our people and delivering for our customers.”

After Byron kiss scandal, Astronomer issued a statement on Friday, stating that he was put on leave and DeJoy was appointed interim CEO. The business informed that a formal investigation has been launched by the board.

However, one day after the statement, Astronomer declared that Byron had resigned and that the board would start looking for a replacement, with DeJoy taking over in the interim.