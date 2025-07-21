Did Andy Byron son really react to Coldplay cheating scandal? Netizens say ‘Your dad should respect…’

Andy Byron resigned from the post of Astronomer's CEO after he was caught having an alleged affair with his co-worker during a Coldplay concert in Boston. While he was captured in the kiss-cam, frontman Chris Martin quipped “Oh look at these two.” It was later identified that it was none other than Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot. TikToker user Joe Castle Baker claims to be Andy Byron's son

The duo faced severe backlash not only because of their positions in the same firm, but also due to the fact that they both are married.

Netizens react as Joe Castle Baker claims to be Byron's son

Meanwhile, a man going by the name of Joe Castle Baker posted a video amid the ongoing buzz around the Coldplay scandal. In the video, Baker has claimed to be Byron's son.

In a TikTok video, Baker expressed “anger” and “devastation” at the cheating scandal. As the video went viral, some people accepted his narrative, but others doubted his identity, which raised questions about whether this was a sincere response or perhaps another opportunist taking advantage of the viral moment.

The TikTok user pinned the blame on the Coldplay video, saying that their performances ought to be a setting where “confidentiality is respected.” While some netizens expressed sympathies and offered assistance, others quickly pointed out that the account has no links with Andy Byron. One commenter wrote, “Your dad should respect his marriage,” while another said, “Sorry that happened to you. You raise some very valid issues.”

What we know about Byron-Cabot controversy

Just three days after the Coldplay incident, Byron stepped down from his position as CEO due to the public outcry.

According to reports, his wife Megan Kerrigan deactivated her Facebook account after removing ‘Byron’ from her surname. The couple, as per the records, shares two children together. However, neither Byrons nor Cabots have spoken out in public.

Moreover, Andrew Cabot, the CEO of Privateer Rum, is the spouse of Kristin Cabot, according to the New York Post. It further reported that Kristin and Andrew jointly own a $2.2 million Rye coastal home that they bought in February 2025.