Could Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot Coldplay kiss cam fiasco cause Astronomer's downfall? What we understand

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were in for a rude shock at the Boston Coldplay concert when the kiss cam showed the couple cozying up. Their reaction sparked affair rumours, and caused troubles for Astronomer, their place of employment. Kristin Cabot is the HR head of Astronomer(LinkedIn)

Both Byron and Cabot are married to other people. Byron was CEO of Astronomer before he was put on leave due to the incident, and then he went on to resign. Cabot remains the HR head of the company, though she has been put on leave as well.

The company has appointed Pete DeJoy as the interim CEO in the meantime.

What Coldplay kiss cam fiasco means for Astronomer?

Astronomer is a private company and has been valued at around $740 million after their May Series D funding, Economic Times reported. The round was led by Bain Capital Ventures with participation from Salesforce Ventures and other firms.

Astronomer has a key role in powering the Apache Airflow, a vital tool in AI and data pipelines. Over 80,000 organizations use Apache, meaning investor confidence has been strong in the company thus far.

But, could this one incident change all that?

ET, citing experts, said personal scandals can impact investor sentiment even when it comes to private firms. If board members or investors get the feeling that leadership is compromised, they push for executive changes, or limit future investments.

In this case, an investigation within the company has been launched into Cabot and Byron.

The publication, citing PR professionals, also noted that Astronomer's public image has already taken a hit. Employment law experts, meanwhile, stated that Cabot's role as the HR head makes the matter even more serious, given that HR is supposed to be neutral.

When workers feel there is favoritism or compromised leadership, there could be a breakdown in internal trust. This would impact recruitment, retention, and daily operations.

While Astronomer planned to scale Astro, its product, and expand internationally – which is what the series D funding was about – scandals like these could delay a company's plans, with money being funnelled into internal investigations, legal compliances, and crisis management.

Though not publicly traded, negative perception could delay future IPO considerations, and impact a company's valuation, ET reported.

Will Kristin Cabot resign?

Cabot has not yet resigned, but as per the publication, her position is at higher risk. Legal experts opine that it is tough for HR heads to remain effective when trust is lost at the employee level. However, it is the company's code of ethics, including workplace relationship policies, that will determine the final outcome.